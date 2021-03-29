Killarney musician lands ambassador role for US fashion brand Hollister

A session musician and student from Killarney added to his considerable resume last week with the announcement of a brand deal with US fashion house Hollister.
Oisín O'Connor (20), hailing from Co. Kerry and studying at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick, has just taken part in a photoshoot with local photographer Konrad Paprocki, modelling new clothes from the retail giant's new line.
Posting about the new position online, Oisín adds the brand to a portfolio of existing paid endorsements, including hair products company Bulldog, and drumstick manufacturers Vic Firth.
Studies and fashion aside, multi-instrumentalist O'Connor was reared in a musical tradition by father Liam O'Connor, with whom he has toured, and has played alongside veteran Irish artists like Moya Brennan and Christy Dignam.
Working on his own stuff, O'Connor has been toying in the pop and electronic genres, and 2000s pop star Ne-Yo has been among the international names that have reached out to collaborate.