Storm Keating describes ‘most frightening week of my life’ after emergency spinal surgery

Fashion designer Storm Keating has detailed how she was rushed to hospital last week and needed emergency surgery on her spine.

Storm, 39, said the “long and trialling” experience was “the most frightening week of my life”.

She said she was rushed to Cromwell Hospital in London with a prolapsed disc but a more serious ailment soon became clear to her doctor.

“I was rushed in with what we already knew was a very bad prolapsed disc, which had more recently escalated to the point where it needed surgical intervention. Whilst stabilising in hospital however, this then escalated to Cauda Equina Compression Syndrome which required emergency spinal surgery to avoid permanent damage.”

She said her doctor, Dr Syed Aftab, saved her from a life-limiting outcome.

“If it wasn’t for Dr Aftab and his acute diligence, care, attentiveness and skills, I would not be walking out of this hospital with the prospects of leading the normal life I had always envisioned I would. There are no words that will ever come close to describing my gratitude to you Syed, thank you.”

She also thanked the hospital staff and her family for their support and urged anyone reading her story to look after their backs.

“I hope that by sharing my story, it’s a small reminder for everyone to take care of your back! Many of us take our spine for granted and often our health too... but sometimes the unexpected can throw a real curve ball if you’re not paying attention or if you’re ignoring your body.

"I’m very lucky but I wouldn’t wish what I’ve been through on anyone. We share our highs on Insta but sometimes it’s good to share our lows too. This has been one of mine.”

Storm and Ronan's daughter, Coco Knox, turned one at the weekend.

Her husband, Ronan Keating, 44, said he felt “helpless” while his wife was in hospital.

“That was a week I never want to live again,” he said.

“To have my Storm in hospital under the most extreme circumstances and not be able to see her and hold her hand and give her a hug and tell her everything was going to be ok was the toughest I have known. I felt so helpless. Her strength is insane.”

Storm, who is from Australia, shared her story ahead of the first birthday of their baby, Coco Knox Keating. She was discharged from the hospital on Coco’s birthday.

“What a day to come home thank God she made it,” Ronan said. “Happy birthday to our Beany Bum. This little rascal has been the light in our darkest time. Born in lockdown and now we celebrate your first birthday under the same terms but you never stop smiling and loving all around you. Thank you Coco for all you are and all you make us. We are so lucky to have you in our lives.”

Ronan said they would ”pop a bottle, raise a glass and celebrate living.”

The couple married in Scotland in 2015. Their son Cooper was born in 2017 and daughter Coco was born last year. Ronan also has three children from his previous marriage to Yvonne Connolly; Jack, 21, Missy, 19, and Ali, 15.