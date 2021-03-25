'Well, this is awkward.' Simon Harris joins TikTok and gains 39,000 new fans

Bearing his signature sheepish grin, Simon Harris announced his arrival on Tiktok last night.

"Hey everybody, I've finally taken the plunge, and decided to join TikTok, and not sure I quite know what I've let myself in for yet but looking forward to learning how to use this and using it as another tool to keep in touch with you, keep you up to date and share a few insights and views so hope you have a good day and talk to you later."

Within moments, the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science had amassed thousands of followers and his comments lit up with important questions like "Well Simo, will we be on the sesh this summer" from LiamDooley585 and "Looking so cute today" from imjamesdaly.

Simon quickly followed his first post with two more, showing him enjoying a cup of tea while watching the Ireland match with the caption "tea, match, prep for tomorrow"

The big story of course, was Harris misspelling the name of the social media platform.

Simon Harris joining TikTok and calling it TicTok............. pic.twitter.com/NHw1CYfdnk — ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) March 24, 2021