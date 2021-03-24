Out of the dog house and in to the White House: Major Biden is back in Washington

The first family is finally whole again, after US president Joe Biden and his wife Dr Jill Biden were reunited with their dog Major this week.

The German Shepherd had been receiving training at the Biden's home in Delaware following an incident in the White House earlier this month, where he was rumoured to have bitten a secret service agent.

However, President Biden denied the claims, saying the move was pre-planned because of his travel schedule and that the three-year-old rescue pup didn't hurt anyone.

"Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin," President Biden told ABC News earlier this month.

"What happens is...every door you turn to, there's a guy there in a black jacket. You turn a corner and there's two people I don't know at all and they move and he moves to protect. But he's a sweet dog. The dog's being trained now with our trainer at home in Delaware."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Major had been getting acclimated to his new surroundings when he "was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual, which was handled by the White House Medical Unit with no further treatment needed."

"Champ and Major, the president and first lady’s dogs, members of the family, are still getting acclimated and accustomed to their new surroundings and new people," she said.

Dr Jill Biden with Champ at the White House. Picture: Adam Schultz/ White House

Dr Jill Biden's press secretary Michael LaRosa has confirmed that Major, and the Biden's 12-year-old German Shephard Champ, are now back at the White House.

People magazine also received confirmation from a White House spokesperson, following the surfacing of pictures of Major being walked by a handler at the residence yesterday.

The First Dogs of the White House, a dedicated fan account with over 177k followers on Twitter, posted a picture this morning in celebration.

We protec. We attac. Guess who is at the White House bacc.



- Champ & Major 🐾



📷 @jeffmason1 pic.twitter.com/g8YPBQKrWE — The First Dogs of the United States 🇺🇸 (@TheFirstDogs) March 24, 2021

Major was adopted by the Bidens from their local Delaware Humane Association animal shelter in 2018 when they heard about a “litter of German shepherd pups that were surrendered and not doing well at all”. The family reached out immediately when they “caught wind of them,” the Association said in a Facebook post.

The pup is the first shelter dog to call the White House home and was serenaded by Josh Groban back in January for his “indogauration”.

Champ has been a proud member of the Biden family since 2008 and got his name from a childhood nickname that Biden received from his father. "He thinks he's Secret Service, and he is," his proud owner has said.

The beloved dogs have been making headlines since their move to Washington and have been pictured running around the famous gardens.

“They run all over," President Biden has said, according to CNN. The First Lady also told Kelly Clarkson that she is “obsessed with getting the dogs settled” last month on the singer's talk show.

"Eighty-five percent of the people there love him," President Biden told ABC News. "He just, all he does is lick them and wag his tail. But..I realize some people, understandably, are afraid of dogs to begin with."

The First Dogs of the White House hope those men in black know to keep their distance from the protective pup from now on.