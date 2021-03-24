WATCH: 85-year-old Angela beams as Limerick bike shop gifts her a new set of wheels

A Limerick bike shop has been praised this week after it gifted a local lady with a brand new set of wheels.

84-year-old Angela is well-loved by the people of Limerick and is a familiar sight cycling on the streets of the city.

This week she took her bike in for repair to The Bike Shop on O'Connell Avenue, where she has been a customer for years.

While owner, Joe and staff member John, set into repairing it they loaned her a new bicycle but after Angela’s bike was discovered to be beyond repair, they gifted her brand new bike.

Deirdre Power, a photographer who has been following Anglea “on her róthar.” for years, captured her reaction and we promised you, it will make your day.

"Brake check! And she’s on her way," Power posted to Twitter.

Angela purchased her first bike from John O'Loughlin's family bike shop, Siopa Róthar, 55 years ago. John now works at The Bike Shop.

People have been taking to Twitter to send her well-wishes and recall memories of seeing her cycling the streets of Limerick.

"Such a lovely kindhearted lady. She has been visiting us on the Debenhams Picket every week over the last year and brings us sweets and cake," one wrote.

While another said: "Some woman...always admire seeing her cycling around the city and say to myself that I hope I'm cycling at her age still"