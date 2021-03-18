RuPaul’s Drag Race UK crowns its series two winner

Lawrence Chaney has become the first Scottish winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The 24-year-old, from Glasgow, triumphed over Bimini Bon Boulash, Ellie Diamond and Tayce in the series two final on BBC Three.

She won a crown and sceptre plus a trip to Hollywood to create her own digital series with the show’s producers.

.@ShadyLawrence making me realise why I was obsessed with capes as a kid 👀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #TeamLawrence #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/mS4ldPH6Oj — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) March 18, 2021

Having been named winner, Chaney said: “This is insane. It’s incredible. Scotland babes, I brought the crown home.”

RuPaul told her: “Condragulations to our first Scottish queen, Lawrence Chaney. Your charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent have charmed the world.

“To our runners up, the incredible Bimini Bon Boulash and Tayce, I have a feeling we’ll be seeing a lot more of you in the future.

“To all our amazing queens, thank you for sharing your much-needed love, light and laughter during these challenging times.”

Lawrence Chaney (World of Wonder/Guy Levy/PA)

All of the eliminated drag queens returned for the final maxi challenge, a song and dance performance of head judge RuPaul’s dance track A Little Bit Of Love.

After, the four finalists were asked to take a moment to look back over the series, and give advice to their younger selves.

Chaney said: “Don’t hide yourself from everyone. Yes, it’s to prevent other people bullying you, but not everyone is out to get you.

“Try to take every day as it comes. Cut your hair. Genuinely, relax and have a laugh because you’re a superstar.”

For their services to drag, the four finalist were all awarded the title of QBE – queen of British eleganza.

Diamond was eliminated during the first round of the final, with RuPaul telling her: “You are adored, but this is not your time.”

The final three took part in a final lip sync battle to I’m Still Standing by Sir Elton John and, after deliberating with judges Graham Norton and Michelle Visage, RuPaul announced that Chaney was the winner.