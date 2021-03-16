Vicky Phelan is 'fighting fit' following rough week and preparing for a scan to show her progress

Last night Vicky Phelan took to social media to reassure her followers that she is feeling much better following a scare last week. "I have had a rough week since treatment last Tuesday," she explained.

"As you all know, I ended up in hospital on Wednesday getting pumped with fluids as I was so dehydrated from vomiting. I was allowed home Wednesday night and spent all of Thursday in bed recovering until my Florence Nightingale aka Geraldine, came to take me to her house in Virginia for the weekend."