Vicky Phelan is 'fighting fit' following rough week and preparing for a scan to show her progress

The campaigner took to Instagram last night to update her followers on her journey as she continues a medical trial in America
Vicky Phelan is feeling 100% again after a tough week.

Tue, 16 Mar, 2021 - 06:14
Ciara McDonnell

Last night Vicky Phelan took to social media to reassure her followers that she is feeling much better following a scare last week. "I have had a rough week since treatment last Tuesday," she explained. 

"As you all know, I ended up in hospital on Wednesday getting pumped with fluids as I was so dehydrated from vomiting. I was allowed home Wednesday night and spent all of Thursday in bed recovering until my Florence Nightingale aka Geraldine, came to take me to her house in Virginia for the weekend." 

Geraldine is an Irish woman who has been living in Maryland for twenty-five years, and who Phelan says has been 'minding' her since she began treatment. 

Phelan, who travelled to Maryland in January to take part in a pioneering cancer treatment had had her medication adjusted last week to reduce her risk of experiencing side effects. 

"And so, after lots of RnR at Geraldine's and good home-cooked food, I started to come round. I came home on Saturday evening and then started to feel unwell again on Sunday so spent most of Mother's Day in bed feeling unwell but also feeling sorry for myself."

Yesterday, Phelan said she was feeling 100% again, ready to update her legions of followers that she is back " fighting fit and ready for Round #5." She is also preparing for her first scan "to see whether or not this treatment is working and shrinking my tumours."

In true Vicky Phelan style, she finished her message with a message to all of the Irish parents with children returning back to school. "Wishing you all a good week with all primary school children now back at school. Please DO one nice thing for yourselves while the kids are at school and jn between Zoom meetings. You deserve it!"

Mary Robinson to Vicky Phelan: 'There are no bitches, only sophisticated bad girls'

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

