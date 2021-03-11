Vicky Phelan ‘landed in hospital again’ with severe side effects from cancer treatment

Vicky Phelan speaking from her hospital bed in Maryland, US. Picture: Instagram

Thu, 11 Mar, 2021 - 10:20
Denise O’Donoghue

Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan was admitted to hospital for a few hours after she had an adverse reaction to the fourth round of her immunotherapy trial in the US.

Phelan, who travelled to Maryland in January to take part in a pioneering cancer treatment had had her medication adjusted this week to reduce her risk of experiencing side effects. She is now receiving half the amount of one drug that caused extreme nausea, making her “violently sick”, last month.

However, on Wednesday she said she had “a day of nausea, vomiting and headaches” which saw her being admitted to hospital to receive fluids and medication through an IV drip.

“I landed myself in the hospital again today after having treatment only yesterday. I woke up this morning (Wednesday) and I knew I was going to be vomiting for the day,” she told social media.

“I felt nauseous and I felt like every time I moved my head, my brain moved and it made me even more nauseous. That's the only way I have of describing what happens to me when I have days like this.

“So, I got up and took my anti-sickness/anti-psychotic drugs and went straight back to bed to try to make sure that the drug hit my stomach and had a chance to work before I puked. I managed to not vomit for 1 hour and 15 minutes, probably not long enough, and that was the start of a day of nausea, vomiting and headaches.” 

Phelan said she was vomiting bile by 5pm and called her doctor for advice.

“He agreed that I should go back in to the Day Hospital and have some fluids administered through an IV drip along with some more anti-sickness medication, given through the IV as well. I spent almost 2.5 hours getting pumped with fluids and medication and slept for most of it until they got the results back from my blood tests and they allowed me to go home again because everything looked fine with my bloods.” 

She said she is home again and hopes her side effects have ended.

“Fingers crossed I will be fine tomorrow and there will be no more vomiting until Round 5 in two weeks' time.”

