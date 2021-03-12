Secret Teacher: Critical thinking does not mean allowing kids to think Yeats was a time traveller

One of the biggest challenges I encountered as a young teacher was how to tell a student they were wrong. I wanted to give them full freedom, to encourage their creativity and, more importantly, to build their confidence — draw them out, to reel them in.

I remember teaching Yeats’ 'Lake Isle of Innisfree' to Second Years. One student put her hand up to tell me it was about time travel. “The speaker is levitating Miss, going back in time in a machine, like Marty McFly in the DeLorean.” She blurted this out as if crossing a finishing line before everyone else, or as if not saying it might cause her little body to explode. Her face was flushed with excitement, lit by that creative flame.

How could I possibly stamp it out? How could I possibly say: “No Molly, this poem is about Yeats longing to return to Ireland from London.” How could I break it to her that there’s no evidence of Yeats being an actual time traveller?

I couldn’t.

And so, I didn’t. I was way too awkward in my new teacher role. I muttered something about it being an interesting interpretation.

Later that week, I endured garbled pages of time travel logistics in about six different copy books. Her interpretation had sparked the imagination of other little stargazers in the room. But nothing in their work had anything to do with Yeats or the poem he’d written. In that sense, in terms of my learning objectives, I’d failed completely.

I now accept that I did Molly a great disservice. I should have praised her imagination, encouraged her to write her own poem about it, and then very clearly corrected her. I should have recorded her effort, but then followed it up with a firm statement about the lack of textual evidence in her response.

We need to be the adults in the room when we talk to young people about their interpretations of the world. Children need boundaries and, while we must be open to the possibility of them being original and right, we also need to tell them when they’re wrong. This applies to their interpretation of texts, but it’s relevant to bigger things too. Young brains need objective guidance.

As neuroscientist Frances E. Jensen puts it: “The teenage brain is not just an adult brain with fewer miles on it.”

Following two weekends of highly broadcasted anti-lockdown marches, I’m alerted to outside influences on our young people and the importance of a national focus on critical thinking.

I hope adults discussed these marches openly with young people. Certainly, weighing up different concerns and points of view, before coming to an objective conclusion that gathering in hundreds without masks is the wrong thing to do in a pandemic.

I worry we’ve become afraid to say: “No, that’s incorrect” because we are confused about the process of critical thinking. We’re nervous about being accused of denying free speech, and so we give damaging misinformation too much airtime. In this sense, our acceptance of 'different opinions' resembles my nervy classroom behaviour 15 years ago.

I’m invested in developing critical thinking skills in young people. But critical thinking is sometimes misunderstood as equal interest in all interpretations, from the ridiculous to the dangerous. It’s not that. Critical thinking is about slow reflection. It involves an interrogation of assumption and bias, a thinking through of consequences. It is a deep study of evidence and perspective beyond rhetoric — and it takes practice, effort and development.

Do adults model it well enough for kids? Have we ourselves been taught enough about it?

I once worked in a school that allowed a member of staff to air his views on climate change denial. The management said it was about critical thinking. The hall was packed. The speaker happened to be a popular role model for those kids, and nobody joined him on stage to interrogate his ideas.

Adults need to set higher standards. We need to be experts in critical thinking — in really listening to ideas, then weighing up the evidence and coming to an objective conclusion. Some of my experiences on Twitter and Facebook suggest we struggle with this.

But we seem resigned to a low standard. I’m told: “Oh ya, Twitter is awful” or “Facebook is a minefield, especially the comments”. It’s as if we associate these platforms with another species. But these platforms are us. They’re populated by us. We decide the content and the etiquette. The standard of critical thinking on social media is a concern for me as an educator. This is not about bad people. It’s a failure of education.

Freedom of speech should be protected, but that doesn’t mean giving hatred an open platform — online or in schools — or indeed giving it centre stage in our media. Extreme views need to be interrogated vigorously. We need to learn to listen to the points of an argument, not simply repeat our own questions, approaching each other with belligerence or indeed laziness, looking to score points.

We’ve work to do.

Just imagine if I’d continued to accept every interpretation of texts. The kids would have made dog’s meat of me by now. Wuthering Heights would be a sister text to I Dream of Genie. Othello, a polemic about the controlling nature of embroidered handkerchiefs.

And poor Yeats would still be in the DeLorean, going back in time with Marty McFly.