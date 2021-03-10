Sinead Kennedy bids farewell to The Today Show - for now 

The Today Show host thanked all of the RTÉ Cork staff before signing off for maternity leave 
Sinead Kennedy bids farewell to The Today Show - for now 

The Cork native is nine months pregnant with her first child. 

Wed, 10 Mar, 2021 - 11:36
Martha Brennan

Sinead Kennedy has officially signed off from RTÉ’s Today Show, but only for the next few months, as she prepares for the birth of her first child with husband Conor Kirwan.

The Cork native is headed on maternity leave in style and appeared on the show radiant in a snake print All Saints dress and lavender blazer.

Sinead Kennedy stuns on her last day on 'The Today Show' before heading on maternity leave. Picture: Instagram

Sinead Kennedy stuns on her last day on 'The Today Show' before heading on maternity leave. Picture: Instagram

“Last outfit pic for a while... unless you want me to post myself makeup free in my joggers and baggy jumpers looking even more sleep deprived than I do now?” she wrote on her Instagram page. The 37-year-old is due to give birth soon. 

In the same Instagram post she thanked the many staff at RTÉ Cork, all the way from her “glam squad” to her praised co-host Dáithí Ó’ Sé.

Sinead Kennedy and Dáithí Ó'Se discussing her pregnancy on the show.

Sinead Kennedy and Dáithí Ó'Se discussing her pregnancy on the show.

“RTÉ Cork is a little gem because of all of you,” the former Winning Streak presenter wrote.

‘What a really great few months it’s been. I’ve had a ball working alongside @daithiose … we literally laughed our way through each day, it was a pure joy to work with you Mr, I honestly loved every minute!’ 

She added a warning for the Kerry man, however...

“If you even dream of turning up in CUMH with a crew I’ll kill you with my bare hands!” 

Nearly 3,000 fans have liked the post, which was shared last night, with many leaving supportive comments, including fellow mum and RTÉ star Aoibhín Garrihy.

“You beauty 😍 Sending all the love for the weeks ahead ❤️,” the actress wrote.

Dáithí O'Sé, Maura Derrane and Sinéad Kennedy. Picture: Miki Barlok

Dáithí O'Sé, Maura Derrane and Sinéad Kennedy. Picture: Miki Barlok

Sinead and her husband, a naval officer, tied the knot in a stunning Kenmare setting in 2014 after years of dating.

Her seasoned RTÉ colleague Bláthnaid Treacy will be stepping into her shoes on the show until her return.

"I’ll be looking forward to getting back on air with you in a few months time for more of the same madness!” Sinead said.

Read More

'She's a bit of a rascal': Irish actor Brian F O'Byrne on starring with Sigourney Weaver 

More in this section

ITV Palooza 2019 - London Good Morning Britain addresses Piers Morgan’s abrupt departure after formal complaint from Meghan Markle
Watch & listen: The women who inspired us at our International Women’s Day event Watch & listen: The women who inspired us at our International Women’s Day event
Monarchy in crisis after series of revelations by Meghan Missed the Harry and Meghan interview? Here are 9 things you need to know
Sinead Kennedy bids farewell to The Today Show - for now 

Vicky Phelan receiving half-dose of cancer treatment drug to avoid 'big side effect'

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices