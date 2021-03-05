Lottie Ryan 'over the moon' to be expecting a baby boy

Lottie Ryan has revealed she is “absolutely thrilled” to be expecting a baby boy.

Speaking on the radio this morning, the Dancing With The Stars winner said she and her Italian husband, Fabio Aprile, are “over the moon” with the news.

"I am having a little fella, a little boy and like we could not be happier,” she told the Jennifer Zamparelli show on 2FM.

“It didn't really matter to me to be honest with you if it was a girl or a boy. I won the bet though between me and Fabio because he thought it was a girl but it's a boy."

She said knowing more about their baby has made them more excited about meeting their little boy, who is due in August.

"He's [Fabio] absolutely over the moon, he's absolutely thrilled, so am I.

I don't know what it is, there's something about once it has a gender, I don't know I feel like it made it much more real to me.

Broadcaster Ryan, 35, learned she was pregnant before Christmas and shared the news last month, telling 2FM that her mum, Morah, was blown away by the news.

“We told our families on Christmas Day, which was just absolutely amazing. I think my mother nearly fainted.” The presenter, who is the daughter of the late Gerry Ryan, said she became pregnant just weeks after she decided to freeze her eggs to pursue a dance career.

"I knew I was of a certain age, and Dancing With The Stars had just finished. I had all these ideas, I was off to the West End, and you know, all this kind of mad stuff. I said: 'listen Fab, we better just freeze the eggs, because man, I am off now, I am on this rollercoaster of wanting to perform'. So off we went to the clinic.” Ryan said her doctor said it could take them a year of trying before they became pregnant so she stopped taking her contraceptive pill.

"Three weeks later, Jen, I was sitting on the floor of my bathroom surrounded by fifty million pregnancy tests, looking at Fabio, going 'go to another chemist there is something wrong with this batch as well!'"