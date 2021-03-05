Lottie Ryan 'over the moon' to be expecting a baby boy

The radio presenter learned she was pregnant before Christmas and shared the news last month
Lottie Ryan 'over the moon' to be expecting a baby boy

'I am having a little fella, a little boy and like we could not be happier.'

Fri, 05 Mar, 2021 - 11:03
Denise O’Donoghue

Lottie Ryan has revealed she is “absolutely thrilled” to be expecting a baby boy.

Speaking on the radio this morning, the Dancing With The Stars winner said she and her Italian husband, Fabio Aprile, are “over the moon” with the news.

"I am having a little fella, a little boy and like we could not be happier,” she told the Jennifer Zamparelli show on 2FM.

“It didn't really matter to me to be honest with you if it was a girl or a boy. I won the bet though between me and Fabio because he thought it was a girl but it's a boy."

She said knowing more about their baby has made them more excited about meeting their little boy, who is due in August.

"He's [Fabio] absolutely over the moon, he's absolutely thrilled, so am I. 

I don't know what it is, there's something about once it has a gender, I don't know I feel like it made it much more real to me.

Broadcaster Ryan, 35, learned she was pregnant before Christmas and shared the news last month, telling 2FM that her mum, Morah, was blown away by the news.

“We told our families on Christmas Day, which was just absolutely amazing. I think my mother nearly fainted.” The presenter, who is the daughter of the late Gerry Ryan, said she became pregnant just weeks after she decided to freeze her eggs to pursue a dance career.

"I knew I was of a certain age, and Dancing With The Stars had just finished. I had all these ideas, I was off to the West End, and you know, all this kind of mad stuff. I said: 'listen Fab, we better just freeze the eggs, because man, I am off now, I am on this rollercoaster of wanting to perform'. So off we went to the clinic.” Ryan said her doctor said it could take them a year of trying before they became pregnant so she stopped taking her contraceptive pill.

"Three weeks later, Jen, I was sitting on the floor of my bathroom surrounded by fifty million pregnancy tests, looking at Fabio, going 'go to another chemist there is something wrong with this batch as well!'"

Read More

'Laughs for life': Des Bishop gets engaged to reality star Hannah Berner after whirlwind romance

More in this section

WATCH: 4-year-old Cork boy explains Covid-19 better than some adults WATCH: 4-year-old Cork boy explains Covid-19 better than some adults
Meet the women who made challenging the status quo their mission in work and life Meet the women who made challenging the status quo their mission in work and life
Young Offenders star urges people to ‘open up about how you’re feeling’ Young Offenders star urges people to ‘open up about how you’re feeling’
Lottie Ryan 'over the moon' to be expecting a baby boy

'Laughs for life': Des Bishop gets engaged to reality star Hannah Berner after whirlwind romance

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices