'Laughs for life': Des Bishop gets engaged to reality star Hannah Berner after whirlwind romance

Comedian Des Bishop has revealed he is engaged to Hannah Berner, a reality TV star and podcast host.

Bishop, 45, and Berner, 29, who are both living in the US, began dating eight months ago after meeting on Instagram and their relationship developed in lockdown. Last July, Berner spoke about their relationship with Alexandra Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast and said Bishop was the oldest person she had ever dated.

'We were on the beach and we kissed and the oldest guy I've ever kissed was 36...so I was afraid. I was attracted to him, but what if I feel like I'm kissing my creepy older uncle,' she said.

Bishop and Berner began living together in September after Berner’s filming commitments for Summer House had kept them apart for six weeks.

They announced their engagement through pictures posted on Instagram. Berner said the photos were taken by her mother.

“When you know, you know. Laughs for life,” Bishop wrote in his social media post about their relationship.

“Damn that caption made me emotional all over again,” Berner wrote in response.

Des Bishop proposed on Valentine's Day

Among the well-wishers were Jason Byrne, who said he was “so happy” for the couple, Deirdre O’Kane who described the news as “fantastic”, and RTÉ's Miriam O’Callaghan, who said she was “thrilled” for them.

Although the engagement is fresh, Berner shared on Instagram that she is starting to plan their wedding and would like to marry on Long Island.

Speaking on Instagram, Bishop said it was amazing that their engagement was such big news, but shared that reality is far more mundane: “So, big news… It’s all very exciting, right? People Magazine writing about us. Reality: I’m in the car waiting for Hannah at the DMV. That’s real love.”

In an interview with People Magazine, the couple shared more details about Bishop’s Valentine’s Day proposal.

"When we first started dating, Des would send me this really funny video, singing videos, that would make me laugh," Berner said.

"On Valentine's Day, I woke up and I had a video of him singing, which I hadn't gotten since the summer. And then it ends with him being like, 'I have a surprise for you.' I'm in bed with my Invisalign on, and my breath is terrible,. And he's just kneeling on the side, and then he just pulls out the ring. I think I just made weird crying noises."

Bishop told the magazine he was “fairly certain fairly quickly that Hannah was the one” quite early in their relationship.

"When I met her the first time, my immediate thought was not only is she beautiful, but I just want to spend all the time with her because she's so much fun."