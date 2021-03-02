President Higgins welcomes a Bernese mountain puppy into Áras an Uachtaráin

Last September, one of President Micheal D Higgins' dogs died following a short illness.

Síoda, a Bernese mountain dog, was a fixture at Áras an Uachtaráin and was often seen walking at the president’s side and greeting international guests, along with her fur-brother, Bród.

President Higgins has spoken in the past about his love of dogs and why he chose to have two dogs of that breed in the Áras.

Speaking about the pair in 2018, President Higgins said: "They're a very sociable breed and they're very safe with children. I've always had dogs all my life."

Bród surrounded by children who attended a reception hosted by President Higgins for families with children with rare conditions. Picture: Maxwell's

Síoda’s death led to an outpouring of grief from dog lovers around the country. One man, Glen Guilfoyle, shared a letter of condolence his eight-year-old son sent to President Higgins while #NosesForSioda trended on social media, with dog-owners sharing photos of their pets in a gesture of support.

A mural of Síoda was even painted in Ringsend, Co Dublin to pay tribute to the dog following her death.

For six months, we saw President Higgins with just one dog by his side: the mighty Bród.

President Higgins, his wife, Sabina and their dog Bród welcome William and Kate to Aras an Uachtarain. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

However, the president has opened his home and his heart to a new friend. Pictures have emerged of the president walking in the garden at Áras an Uachtaráin with Bród and a younger, fluffier Bernese.

The dog seems to be about five or six months old and is already very well behaved, staying by the president’s side when told.

Michael D got a new friend for Bród 😭 pic.twitter.com/1qWBzqnhjz — Minister for Tiramisu (@James_MacX) March 1, 2021

We have contacted the President’s press office but no details have yet been revealed about the dog and we don’t know what his or her name is.

However, as it is Seachtain na Gaeilge, the president, who is known for his grá of the teanga will undoubtedly follow his tradition of giving it an Irish name. His older dog Bród’s name means pride, so the new addition could be given a name to reflect the times we are living in. Dóchas, perhaps?