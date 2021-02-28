'It's just phenomenal': 67-year-old Clare man on becoming an overnight Insta star

Logging into Instagram can often feel like stepping into another world. Filled with celebrities and influencers, it's hard to find content that you can relate to.

Especially now, people are looking for something they can connect to, a feeling of community. For a lot of us, the time we spend online is our only social outlet.

So, seeing celebs complain about lockdown while wandering their massive gaffs or watching influencers jet off on holidays despite travel restrictions is more infuriating than anything.

We want an escape from the doom and gloom of current events. We want wholesome content. We want someone to root for.

Enter Padraig Howley.

A 67-year-old Clare welder, Padraig created his Instagram account just one week ago and already boasts over 60,000 followers.

He has captured the hearts of the nation and beyond with his charming, down-to-earth personality and lovely singing voice.

His journey to Insta stardom started as Padraig decided to document a journey of a different kind - he is going vegan for 21 days.

After receiving advice from doctor and health professionals that he needed to make some changes to his lifestyle, Padraig set himself the goal of going vegan for three weeks and doing 10,000 steps a day.

With the help of his daughter, Tara, he began his daily updates hoping to reach a few others who he might help and who might help him in return.

Fast forward one week and he has become a beloved icon on the platform.

Each post is met with hundreds of comments giving encouragement and thanking him for sharing something postive with people. Roz Purcell, an influencer and cookbook author herself, said on one post: "I live for the updates." And she's far from the only one.

Padraig treats his followers to daily updates on how he is getting on, sharing his recipes and even to a song or two.

In lieu of a recipe video one night and to "liven things up a bit", Padraig introduced people to lilting. Padraig said he grew up in a musical household and his father used to lilt.

His video performing, The Mason's Apron which he learned when he was 18, has reached over 73,000 views in just over one day.

Responding to his newfound fame, Padraig said: "I would like to thank everybody from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for supporting me and helping me and encouraging me.

"It's just phenomenal and I really, really appreciate that. I really do."

His daughter Tara said she couldn't be more proud of her dad as she praised him on her own Instagram this week.

"For those who don't know, he has suffered so much and rarely would you hear him complain.

"He will admit there is a stigma attached to talking about health issues, especially with men his age but normalizing that talking about things like this, in fact makes every problem a little smaller when it is shared.

"So here he is and he is inspiring a nation along the way. Thanks for never failing to put a smile on my face and helping everyone close to him with a heart and a half whenever they needed it.

"It's our turn to help you now, and we are all backing you every song and every step of the way."

Just one week into his journey and we can't wait for his next update.

If you are looking for something to give you a boost each day without fail then you can rely on Padraig for some smiles, steps and songs. Follow him @sing_andstep_withpadraig.