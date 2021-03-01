Sky Matters: Why are there no Martians and no cities on Mars?

February was a red-letter month for the Red Planet as three spacecraft from three different countries successfully traversed the immense void between our two worlds to reach their destination. I watched with excitement as NASA’s Perseverance Rover sent back a low-resolution black-and-white image moments after it landed on an ancient lake bed called Jezero Crater. It reminded me of a day in 1969 when Apollo 11 touched down on the lunar surface. Unlike in the days of Apollo, the days of Perseverance are focused purely on the science, on the search for evidence that life may once have existed, perhaps prospered, in a lake on a planet that is not Earth. Some 3.5 billion years ago Mars had an atmosphere that wrapped around it like a blanket, trapping the Sun’s heat and generating temperatures where liquid water could exist. For millions of years the conditions that we know are necessary for life on Earth existed on Mars.
For millions of years, the building blocks of life swashed around in the waters of Jezero Crater lake. So maybe, just maybe, those building blocks managed to convert inanimate into animate. As a friend of mine remarked many years ago, this is the “giant leap” (to borrow an Apollo 11 phrase), but one that is by no means certain. The evolution that follows, by contrast, seems almost inevitable. If life did get a foothold on Mars, why do we not see this inevitable evolution today? Why no Martians, no Mars cities (and no evil death rays … which is undoubtably a good thing)?
The answer to this question is not fully resolved. But it seems that because of Mars’ smaller size – about a third the size of the Earth – its gravity was insufficient to hold onto its atmosphere. As the air molecules bled out into space, the drop in temperature would have outpaced evolution’s capability to respond. If you’re a simple organism your options are limited. Without a source of energy to keep water in a liquid state you’re ultimately doomed. But for those of us lucky enough to have evolved on a planet where liquid water has been ubiquitous for billions of years, we have had the time to evolve to an incredible level of biological complexity.
Not only are we not bound to a single lake, we’re not even bound to a single planet. And so as we renew our search for life on Mars – Perseverance being the fifth rover to do that – we have additional questions about what form that life may have taken. Was it a carbon copy of the earliest life on Earth, or did it take another path, perhaps one in which evolution might have taken place at a more leisurely pace? If it had evolved more quickly, could it have adapted better to its changing environment. Or did it even exist at all.
Perseverance cannot answer all of these questions. That will likely require humans to set foot on Mars. It might, however, provide compelling evidence that life once existed there. It’s definitely a mission we should all watch closely.
On March 20, we celebrate the Spring Equinox on Earth, when the days and nights are of equal length. The most recent equinox on Mars took place on February 7th, with the next on December 26th 2022. Equinox’s occur because a planet’s axis is tilted and on Mars the tilt is almost identical to that on Earth. Since Mars takes about twice as long to orbit the Sun as the Earth, the introduction of Spring takes about twice as long, with summer (and winter) also lasting for twice the time. Some 3.5 billion years ago, the coming of spring may have heralded new growth in Jezero Crater. And a promise that was sadly never fulfilled.