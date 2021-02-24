This Is Us star Mandy Moore shares baby news

The actress, 36, revealed on Instagram she gave birth to a son.
This Is Us star Mandy Moore shares baby news

This Is Us star Mandy Moore has welcomed her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith (Aurore Marechal/PA)

Wed, 24 Feb, 2021 - 09:04
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

This Is Us star Mandy Moore has welcomed her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

The actress, 36, revealed on Instagram she gave birth to a son.

Alongside a picture of the newborn in a baby blue onesie, she wrote: “Gus is here. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith.

“He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents.

“We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

Moore, a former teenage pop star now best known for playing Rebecca Pearson in TV drama This Is Us, revealed she was pregnant in September.

She has been dating singer Goldsmith, 35, since 2015.

They tied the knot in 2018. In January, Moore told Romper what kind of son she wanted to raise.

She said: “I want to raise an intelligent, feminist, loving, compassionate young man, who respects women and who understands boundaries.”

