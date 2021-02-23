Sarah Harding updates fans on health and book release

Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding has just given fans an update on her health, as well as her new book, following her breast cancer diagnosis last year.

The 39-year-old took to social media yesterday for only the second time since last summer - when she posted a picture of herself in a hospital gown and explained to fans why she had been quiet in recent times.

“There’s no easy way to say this and actually it doesn’t even feel real writing this,” she wrote to fans via her Instagram account in August.

“Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body. I’m currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can.

“My amazing mum, family and close friends are helping me through this, and I want to say a thank you to the wonderful NHS doctors and nurses who have been and continue to be heroes.”

The last time we heard from the English singer was back in December, four months after the announcement. Before Christmas Harding again logged on to Instagram to give her 242k followers an update, posting a picture of her sleeping as a child alongside the news that she had been asked to write a memoir.

“I can’t deny that things are tough right now but I’m fighting as hard as I possibly can and being as brave as I know how,” she wrote.

“In September the lovely people at Ebury Publishing asked me if I would be interested in writing a book about my life story. It came at such a good time for me as it’s given me something fun and positive to focus on while I’ve been stuck at home in between trips to the hospital for treatment.”

Hear Me Out

Yesterday we learned that in the short space of time since, the wonder woman had already managed to finish the book in between treatments.

Hear Me Out, named after the title of a song she wrote for Girls Aloud's second album What Will the Neighbours Say?, will be released on March 18.

“Honestly, it means the world to me when I come on and see all your well wishes. Thank you for the love and support, on bad days it helps me so much," Harding wrote.

“Mum, the dogs and I had a really lovely but quiet Christmas together, which was different to my usual, but seemed a fitting way to end such a strange year.

"And since then, in between treatments and hospital visits I’ve managed to finish my book! I can’t believe I’ve actually gone and done it and it’s now at the printers! I’m so excited for it to come out."

Girls Aloud were one of the biggest chart-toppers before their 2013 split.

Harding said that she “always really loved” the song that she named the book after and that the lyrics had “always meant a lot” to her.

“It’s been lovely revisiting our songs, looking back over photos and writing down memories from my last 39 years.”

Her former Girls Aloud bandmates all took to social media to show support following her diagnosis announcement, with former X Factor judge Cheryl tweeting a broken heart emoji and Derry-born Nadine Coyle writing:

“I love you!! You have always been able to achieve miracles when needed!! I am here for the all ways & always will be!!!”

Kimberley Walsh has already replied to the latest book announcement writing: “Proud of you and can’t wait to read it.”

Harding said that messages from fans have been a “huge source of strength” since her diagnosis and is excited to share her story with readers.

Fans can expect old photos and plenty of Girls Aloud memories to feature in the book, which will be released 16 years after the five-piece group travelled on their debut tour.

The group, who disbanded in 2013, had at one time been one of the biggest selling UK girl groups of the 21st century, after achieving twenty consecutive top ten singles in the charts.

Harding also dabbled in the acting world, briefly appearing in Coronation Street and multiple films before winning Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.

“Somewhere - amongst the nightclubs, the frocks and hairdos, the big chart hits, and the glamour of being a popstar - the other Sarah Harding got utterly lost. She’s the one who’s been forgotten. And all I want is for you to hear her out,” she said on Instagram.