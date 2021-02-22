Watch: Rural schoolchildren in Australia sing months of the year as Gaeilge

We're not sure if this is one of the first Australian classrooms to be learning Irish but we hope it's not the last
Watch: Rural schoolchildren in Australia sing months of the year as Gaeilge

Yarraman State School students sing the months of the year as Gaeilge.

Mon, 22 Feb, 2021
Anna O’Donoghue

As the Covid-19 pandemic in Australia has largely been brought under control, life for them is returning to normal. Restaurants and pubs are full, sporting events have resumed, festivals are taking place and children are back at school.

And while this may seem like an alien concept for us right now, a class of primary school students from a small rural town in Queensland has reminded us that whatever happens, we’ll always be connected in some way.

Alanna Blanch, a teacher at the Yarraman P-9 State School, near Toowoomba, has been given the opportunity to teach Gaeilge as a LOTE (Language Other Than English) subject to Year 5 and 6.

“They’re really loving it! I’ve never seen a class so excited for their Gaeilge lessons!!” she said.

Alanna, who has been teaching in Australia since 2017, shared a video of her students singing the months of the years as Gaeilge, with the Irish Australian Support Association of Queensland Facebook page calling it a “proud teacher moment”.

 

“We’re building up to Seachtaine na Gaeilge when hopefully we’ll put on a show for the rest of the school.”

We're not sure if this is one of the first Australian classrooms to be learning Irish but we hope it's not the last.

