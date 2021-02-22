Vicky Phelan ‘back on track’ after experiencing cancer treatment side effects

Vicky Phelan has recovered from the side effects she experienced last week in her US medical trial but says she is nervous about taking three medications tomorrow as part of her treatment.

After being admitted to hospital for IV fluids due to ‘non-stop vomiting’ last week, Ms Phelan said she feels much better one week on but is feeling “a bit anxious” about her next round of treatment.

“I hope I look a lot better. I certainly feel it,” she said on Instagram.

"It took me a few days to recover, to be quite honest, from having been so violently sick. I was vomiting for three days solid. I have adjusted my anti-sickness medication. I’m back in for treatment on Tuesday. I’m a little bit anxious obviously after my reaction two weeks ago. I’m hoping that with the adjustment to the medication and knowing what happened last time that it won’t go as bad."

She said she is “back on track” in recent days and added it will take her body a few weeks to adjust to the medication.

"Hopefully things will all settle down and if I can get to a stage where my body tolerates the drug, I don’t mind having a day here and there of vomiting. I can take that as long as all this works. We’ll know that by the end of March."

Ms Phelan’s next appointment involves her taking three forms of medication and she said she hopes the effects will be mild.

"This Tuesday I’m having all three drugs together so I’m a little bit nervous but I’m hoping it won't be too bad. Fingers crossed all will go well."

The campaigner travelled to Maryland last month to take part in a clinical trial and she will be there for the first six months of the year. She has been updating people on her journey through social media.

Earlier this month, Ms Phelan started receiving M7824, which she described as Pembro 2.0. Pembro was the drug she had been previously taking before it stopped working for her.