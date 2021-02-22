'Every time we launch the lifeboat, we think of him': Honouring lives lost at sea

Megan Roantree is still pinching herself over the outcome of a simple spell-check.

She knew her father probably used a ‘fada’ in his name, but she wasn’t absolutely sure. It had been 13 years since he had passed away when she herself was only 13 years old.

She had Googled him many times before, finding brief references to his time on Inis Mór. Captain Sean Roantree had joined the crew of the RNLI Aran Islands lifeboat when he moved there from England in 1990.

His day job was on the ferry running between Ros-a-Mhíl and Cill Rónain. What was to be a short stay became permanent when he fell in love and had two children. He was just 60 years old when he died of cancer in 2008.

His daughter, who is a journalist based in Dublin and editor of Kiss.ie, had never come across any photos of him, other than family images she had shared with her brother Oisín.

However, this particular evening on the internet in late December last year was different.

Her Twitter thread of December 18 2020 reflects her delight. “When I went to images, there was one I HAD NEVER SEEN BEFORE, which any bereaved person will know is like fairy dust and magic,” she tweeted.

“When I clicked into the photo it was a list of cast and crew from an old BBC show. He dabbled in acting when he was younger but it was mostly stage and it was so so long ago, so I never expected footage or anything...” She explained how “dodgy link” after “dodgy link” led her to YouTube and to an episode of the popular BBC series Colditz, which she had never heard of.

She presumed her dad must have been an extra in the series dating the mid-1970s, which starred David McCallum in a drama about Allied prisoners of war kept in Colditz Castle in Germany.

But no...

“One minute into the show and he walks in! and he has lines! Loads of lines! And I’ve never seen him on camera at that age (30s I think) and he’s talking and looks a bit like me and I am just shaking and my heart is beating and I just can’t believe it...” she tweeted.

Megan Roantree with her late father, Sean, whose name will be on the new RNLI Clifden lifeboat hull.

Roantree had done the maths and realised her dad was the same age then – playing the part of Lieutenant Michael Brown – as she was now.

“That’s literally it, and it might not seem like much to someone who has their parents and got to take videos on a phone of your dad, but I didn’t and this means the entire world to me....”

Roantree is struck by the timing of her discovery – an unintended happy consequence of Covid-19. Her brother Oisín had also continued volunteering on the Aran lifeboat, just like their dad, until he moved to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

“Oisín, his wife and baby could not get home from Abu Dhabi for Christmas due to Covid, and then I heard through broadcaster Ciara King about a fundraiser the RNLI was running for Clifden lifeboat.” The ‘launch a memory’ fundraiser involves donating a suggested contribution of €30 to have someone’s name included on the new lifeboat hull.

Megan Roantree with her late father, Capt Sean Roantree, who will be remembered with his name added to the hull of the new RNLI Clifden lifeboat.

“I wanted to put our father’s name on as a present for the whole family. I love the idea of how permanent it is and I used the lifeboat myself when I was seven and suffering from unbearable pain in my stomach,” Roantree says.

“I went by lifeboat on a rough, cold, November day to get from the island to Galway, having pancreatitis and was hospitalised for many months,” she remembers.“It feels fitting that in looking for a lasting tribute to him in the Launch A Memory appeal, I uncovered something about him that I never knew,” she says.

Mary McDonagh who lives in Claddaghduff, Connemara, is also very happy to know that the names of her late father and her two brothers will be on the Shannon-class hull.

“My brother Liam drowned at the age of 25 in 1984, and my brother Fechín died with a neighbour Tony Coohill off Aughris point near Claddaghduff while checking pots in April 2009,” McDonagh explains.

“Fechín had grown-up children and grandchildren, while Tony had two young children, the youngest a baby,” she says.

Fechin Mulkerrin, who passed away in 2009, will be remembered with his name added to the hull of the new RNLI Clifden lifeboat.

“They had only been back fishing a short while after the economic downturn hit construction.” Her father, also Fechín, had made six currachs for the Cleggan regatta in memory of Liam several years after his death, and they were launched at an event attended by the late Fianna Fáil minister Brian Lenihan.

“The sea was such a part of their lives, and Liam was single when he died, so I was so worried he might just be forgotten,” she says.

This photo was taken at the launch of currachs built by Mary McDonagh's father Fechín in memory of his son Liam which were launched at Cleggan regatta in 1987, three years after Liam's death. All three Mulkerrin names (father Fechín, son also Fechín, and Liam) will be on the new Clifden lifeboat. L - R. Teresa Murray, Thomas Madden, Fr. John McCarthy, Thomas King, Peter A. Lacey, Seán Birmingham, William Hughes, Bernadette Conroy, Brian Lenihan Snr., Stephen King, Fechín Mulkerrin Snr., Mark Killilea, Séamus Brennan.

“The RNLI gave us great support over the years, and it is wonderful to think that my father and his two sons can be remembered in this way.” The Clifden vessel is only the second to be the focus of this particular fundraising campaign – the first being Invergordon in Scotland.

Provision was made for 10,000 names in all on the Clifden hull, the first being that of the late Lee Early, who was deputy coxswain of the RNLI Arranmore lifeboat when he lost his life in an accident in 2019.

“Every time we launch the lifeboat, we think of him, and this is a very meaningful way to commemorate him,” Lee’s father Jimmy, the Arranmore lifeboat coxswain, has said. The campaign has been such a success that 10,000 names were booked late last week. Each will be displayed in lettering three to four millimetres in height, while personalised certificates will also be issued by the RNLI.

Ways to honour your loved ones

There are many ways to remember someone close, and the RNLI is one of a number of charities that offer possibilities.

Starting an annual tribute event in memory of a loved one, or supporting a cause close to their heart are also options.

One can plant a tree, or one can also sponsor the planting of a tree and the Tree Council of Ireland and the Native Woodlands Trust are among organisations running such schemes. treecouncil.ie; nativewoodlandtrust.ie/sponsor-a-tree

Woodbrook Natural Burial Ground, which opened in 2010 in Killane, Co Wexford, offers five different options for memorial trees, including a cluster of four trees.

The Green Graveyard Company which runs Woodbrook does not mark the trees individually, as they form part of coppice woodland, but as with all such schemes it offers a certificate of planting.