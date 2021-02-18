Watch: Dancing Dogs Trust join in on Jerusalema challenge

From grooving Gardaí to dancing dogs, Ireland has officially gone all-in on the Jerusalema dance challenge.

The dance, originating on Tiktok and first popularised in Ireland by the Fleming family, has officially made its way to Dogs Trust, the country’s largest dog welfare charity.

To celebrate the good that the Irish population has done in the past year, helping the charity to rehome 1,159 dogs, the staff of Dogs Trust decided to try their hand, and paws, at the viral dance.

The video was filmed at the charity’s Dublin centre and features the socially-distanced team dancing on paw mark-covered floors in matching yellow masks.

Of course, the best part is when the video cuts to the stars of the show, the dogs circling around their glass kennels, awfully confused by the dancing humans in their space.

They soon get to run around while the staff dance outside on the snow-covered ground, eager to join in on the fun.

Even the in-house veterinarians are thrown a bone, getting a moment to shine inside their suite.

The video has already been viewed over one thousand times on Youtube.

“It's had such a positive response from so many people saying it really cheered them up,” Dogs Trust’s PR and communications manager Corina Fitzsimons says. “Everybody needs some positivity in their lives right now.”

The video ends with a thank you message to all of the charity’s supporters. Since 2009, Dogs Trust has rehomed 19,919 dogs, who came from pounds or homes across the country.

“Thanks to our supporters for getting us through the challenges of 2020,” the video reads.

To learn more about Dogs Trust visit www.dogstrust.ie.