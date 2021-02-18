Watch: Dancing Dogs Trust join in on Jerusalema challenge

The Dogs Trust pups have been eager to get in on the fun of the internet's biggest dance challenge 
Watch: Dancing Dogs Trust join in on Jerusalema challenge

The Dogs Trust team braced the elements to film the video.

Thu, 18 Feb, 2021 - 13:33
Martha Brennan

From grooving Gardaí to dancing dogs, Ireland has officially gone all-in on the Jerusalema dance challenge.

The dance, originating on Tiktok and first popularised in Ireland by the Fleming family, has officially made its way to Dogs Trust, the country’s largest dog welfare charity.

To celebrate the good that the Irish population has done in the past year, helping the charity to rehome 1,159 dogs, the staff of Dogs Trust decided to try their hand, and paws, at the viral dance.

The video was filmed at the charity’s Dublin centre and features the socially-distanced team dancing on paw mark-covered floors in matching yellow masks.

Of course, the best part is when the video cuts to the stars of the show, the dogs circling around their glass kennels, awfully confused by the dancing humans in their space.

They soon get to run around while the staff dance outside on the snow-covered ground, eager to join in on the fun.

Even the in-house veterinarians are thrown a bone, getting a moment to shine inside their suite.

The video has already been viewed over one thousand times on Youtube.

The video has already been viewed over one thousand times on Youtube.

“It's had such a positive response from so many people saying it really cheered them up,” Dogs Trust’s PR and communications manager Corina Fitzsimons says. “Everybody needs some positivity in their lives right now.” 

The video ends with a thank you message to all of the charity’s supporters. Since 2009, Dogs Trust has rehomed 19,919 dogs, who came from pounds or homes across the country.

“Thanks to our supporters for getting us through the challenges of 2020,” the video reads.

To learn more about Dogs Trust visit www.dogstrust.ie.

Read More

Overly dramatic ostrich takes centre stage as Fota Wildlife Park completes Jerusalema challenge

More in this section

Overly dramatic ostrich takes centre stage as Fota Wildlife Park completes Jerusalema challenge Overly dramatic ostrich takes centre stage as Fota Wildlife Park completes Jerusalema challenge
Chaotic council meeting goes viral Jackie Weaver hopes for better behaviour as Handforth Parish Council returns
Smiling Asian woman showing eyeshadows on display of smartphone What is OnlyFans? Some Irish users earning over €50k per month on subscriber platform
Watch: Dancing Dogs Trust join in on Jerusalema challenge

Roy Keane introduces the world to his grandson on Instagram

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices