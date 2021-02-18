Overly dramatic ostrich takes center stage as Fota Wildlife Park take on Jerusalema challenge

Everybody who’s anybody has taken on the Jerusalema challenge after the Gardaí donned their dancing shoes earlier this month.
And just when we thought we’d seen it all, from hotel and supermarket staff, nursing homes residents to the Defense Forces, a Cork-based ostrich sets the bar.
The staff of Fota Wildlife Park took on the challenge, along with the Lemur mascot and a number of their wildlife animals, including the tigers, penguins and giraffes.
Not forgetting the overly dramatic ostrich who takes center stage.
Posting on their Facebook page, the park also set the challenge to Dublin Zoo, Tayto Park, and Belfast Zoo.
"Our staff have 'stepped' up for the #JerusalemaChallenge, with some help from a few of the animals around the Park too!,” they wrote.
"We hope you enjoy seeing the wildlife park while we are temporarily closed, thanks to everyone who took part.
"We would love to challenge Dublin Zoo, Tayto Park, and Belfast Zoo to join in."