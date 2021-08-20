OnlyFans to ban ‘sexually explicit’ content from October 1

The social media platform, which is used by sex workers but also celebrities, musicians and comedians, allows “creators” to share pictures and videos with their subscribers
OnlyFans has announced a ban on explicit content from October 1 (Tali Arbel/AP)
Fri, 20 Aug, 2021 - 07:57
John Besley, PA

OnlyFans will ban “sexually explicit” images and videos from October 1, the online subscription service has announced.

The social media platform, which is used by sex workers but also celebrities, musicians and comedians, allows “creators” to share pictures and videos with their subscribers.

Under the new guidelines, people will still be able to post nude content on the site, but it will need to be consistent with the company’s updated policies.

The London-based company said in a statement: “In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of our platform, and continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines.”

According to the OnlyFans website, creators receive 80% commission on their earnings, while the remaining 20% covers “referral payments, payment processing, hosting, support, and all other services”.

The BBC reported that the change comes after the broadcaster approached the company over concerns about its handling of accounts posting illegal content.

In response, OnlyFans told the BBC it does not tolerate violations of its terms of service, and its systems and age verification go far beyond “all relevant global safety standards and regulations”.

What is OnlyFans? Some Irish users earning over €50k per month on subscriber platform

