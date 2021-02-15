Covid Chronicles: John Walsh - It has been a tale of three lockdowns

I am a guitarist and composer specialising in flamenco music. I had just finished a theatre show in Smock Alley on the same day that the first case of Covid in Ireland was announced. A certain naivety permeated most conversations around the situation back then. People were worried but nobody anticipated that almost a year later we would be in a worse situation than when we started.

The following week I had a gig with trad-music luminaries Robbie Harris and Peter Browne in Dublin as part of the monthly Kaleidoscope night. Kaleidoscope always has many musicians in the audience so after the gig I was chatting with familiar faces, joking about Corona beer suffering a downturn in sales in the USA and talking about doing more gigs with our brand new trio. Little did I know that this would be the last time I would have a public performance in the whole of 2020.

A few days later, with my wife, I watched the speech given by Leo Varadkar where the first set of serious restrictions were announced.

At the beginning of all of this, I found it really wonderful how it became clear how important the shopworkers, truck drivers and frontline staff are to our way of life. Nurses should be paid more. I don’t know how they have been able to cope with the stress of our healthcare system for years but especially in the last year and we should continue to hold the shopworkers and truckdriver etc in the high esteem that we afforded them at the outset of the pandemic.

I was surprised at the speed of the implementation of the PUP too. Without it, a pretty disastrous year for the music industry would have been a lot worse.

On the other hand, the response to inbound travel and the cycles of lockdowns has been pretty infuriating. I wish the issue of hotel quarantine and zero-Covid would not be dismissed out of hand. I think we should at least try it before giving up on the idea.

The last year has been a tale of two lockdowns for me really. When the first one was announced and my diary of work was wiped until the summer, I had a focus. I knew it was time to finally record my debut album, which I had been promising to do for a number of years but between performance, practice, teaching and family life, never seemed to have the time to do.

I was lucky to have the equipment to record at home so I got down to the proper practice of 4-6 hours minimum a day for a number of weeks in order to get ready. My wife was on maternity leave at the time so it was possible for me to record and practice.

After my own recording, there was the process of sending tracks to Spain to get percussion recorded and the subsequent mixing and mastering which took place in Seville. All of this kept me busy, while gradually the diary of work kept disappearing further and further into the summer, then autumn and finally the complete cancellation of all work for 2020.

The drip-drip nature of it began to affect me and from a professional standpoint, it was hard to put a positive spin on things.

By the time the second lockdown came, I was finding it very difficult to motivate myself to practice. This was a very unusual experience for me. Since I began playing, I would never have more than a day or two without the guitar in my hands. The type of music I play is very technical and requires constant daily practice, but with no creative outlet and no end in sight to the pandemic, it was a real struggle to make myself put in the hours.

Somehow or other I got the album ready and it was released just before Christmas. The reception from the public was magnificent. Widespread airplay on Lyric FM and some extremely positive reviews snapped me out of my Covid stupor and I began to start getting myself back to some level of playing fitness.

Of course, things changed again after Christmas when lockdown part three was announced. Like most sequels, it really didn’t live up to the standard of the original. Creches were closed so I found myself minding the kids full time and any practice and attempts to promote the album have been relegated to night time, in a state of partial wakefulness.

I recently saw a quote by Marian Keyes on social media that said: “most of writing is burrowing to get to the truth. You find it by trial and error, and the trial and error is the actual work”.

For me, writing music and creativity, in general, is like that. It takes time and lots of work and consistency. Not having the time for that work and very little chance of consistency is very difficult.

This last year has taught me that I am actually as stubborn and determined as I have been told that I am. The process of completing the album and all the self-promotion that goes with a release while managing as best I could as a parent is something I’m actually quite proud of. I also rediscovered how important fly-fishing for my mental health, something I got to actually do more of last year than the previous four years combined. Last but not least, I am hugely aware of the importance of family and the lack of importance of the superficial elements in our daily modern life. I cherish every moment I have with my wife and children.