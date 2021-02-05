Sound Of Music star Christopher Plummer dies aged 91

Plummer died on Friday morning at his home in Connecticut with his wife, Elaine Taylor, by his side, said Lou Pitt, his long-time friend and manager
Christopher Plummer at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2014. File picture: AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Frank Gunn

Fri, 05 Feb, 2021 - 18:43
Mark Kennedy, Associated Press

Christopher Plummer, the award-winning actor who played Captain von Trapp in the film The Sound Of Music, has died aged 91.

Plummer died on Friday morning at his home in Connecticut with his wife, Elaine Taylor, by his side, said Lou Pitt, his long-time friend and manager.

Over more than 50 years in the industry, Plummer enjoyed varied roles ranging from the film The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, to the voice of the villain in 2009′s Up and as a canny lawyer in Broadway’s Inherit The Wind.

But it was opposite Julie Andrews as von Trapp that made him a star.

He played an Austrian captain who must flee the country with his folk-singing family to escape service in the Nazi navy, a role he lamented was “humourless and one-dimensional”.

Plummer spent the rest of his life referring to the film as “The Sound of Mucus” or “S&M”.

“We tried so hard to put humour into it,” he told The Associated Press in 2007.

“It was almost impossible. It was just agony to try to make that guy not a cardboard figure.” 

The role catapulted Plummer to stardom, but he never took to leading men parts, despite his silver hair, good looks and ever-so-slight English accent. He preferred character parts, considering them more meaty.

Plummer had a remarkable film renaissance late in life, which began with his acclaimed performance as Mike Wallace in Michael Mann’s 1999 film The Insider, continued in films such 2001’s A Beautiful Mind and 2009′s The Last Station, in which he played a deteriorating Tolstoy and was nominated for an Oscar.

Maeve Higgins: 'I’m Irish over there and I can see how different my experience is'

