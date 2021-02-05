Chrissy Teigen: I feel ‘hurt’ every day after miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen (Ian West/PA)

Fri, 05 Feb, 2021 - 08:40
Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Chrissy Teigen says she feels “hurt” every day following her miscarriage.

The model and TV presenter, 35, suffered a miscarriage last year after becoming pregnant with her third child, Jack.

Teigen has now posted images from the video shoot for husband John Legend’s single Wild, where the couple first revealed she was expecting.

She wrote on Instagram: “I was 10 weeks along and out of my mind happy.

“I knew the video would take a bit to get together so thought it would be cute to share our news with the world through the ol classic hand on belly trick at the end.

“I could have never imagined what would happen over the next 10 weeks,” Teigen, who is mum to daughter Luna and son Miles, said.

“Not sure I’ll ever be able to watch that video again without sobbing but I hope he feels my tears and knows we miss him so.”

She wrote: “He would have been here any day now – if he were like Luna and Miles, I’d probably be holding him as we speak.

Chrissy Teigen thanked fans for their support on Instagram (Chrissy Teigen/Instagram)

“I am so full of regret that I didn’t look at his face when he was born. I was so scared of seeing him in my nightmares that I forgot about seeing him in my dreams. I hurt every day from that remorse.

“This month is a rough reminder and to be honest, I thought the worst was over but I guess life and emotions aren’t on any sort of schedule.”

Teigen told her fans: “Love you guys to pieces and am grateful for all your support and love. I firmly believe energy and healing travels through the night sky and I feel it, I promise I do And I love you jack. I miss you so, so much.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home Photocall - London

