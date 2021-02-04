Tell us: What's the worst date you've ever been on?Did your date talk about their ex all night or did they bring their mother along for your first date? Whether it was IRL or online, tell us your dating horror stories below and we'll share the best ones before Valentine's Day. Did your date spend most of the time talking on the phone and ignoring you? Describe your worst dating experience below.Thu, 04 Feb, 2021 - 07:49Denise O’DonoghueIf you can't see the form on this page, please click here. Win a trip for two with our Valentine's Day competition here more #Love Matters articles We believe Love Matters: Send your Valentine's Day message to the Irish Examiner More in this section Chrissy Teigen defends herself after tweeting about €10,800 bottle of wine Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt welcome first child Adam King releases charity ‘Hug for You’ cards to bring ‘much-needed joy’ to people for Valentine’s Day #love mattersMaura Derrane leads Irish stars congratulating Caroline Morahan on birth of baby AvaREAD NOW