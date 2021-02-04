Tell us: What's the worst date you've ever been on?

Did your date talk about their ex all night or did they bring their mother along for your first date? Whether it was IRL or online, tell us your dating horror stories below and we'll share the best ones before Valentine's Day.
Tell us: What's the worst date you've ever been on?

Did your date spend most of the time talking on the phone and ignoring you? Describe your worst dating experience below.

Thu, 04 Feb, 2021 - 07:49
Denise O’Donoghue

If you can't see the form on this page, please click here.

  • Win a trip for two with our Valentine's Day competition here

More in this section

The 91st Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Chrissy Teigen defends herself after tweeting about €10,800 bottle of wine
Dancing On Ice 2020 Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt welcome first child
Adam King releases charity ‘Hug for You’ cards to bring ‘much-needed joy’ to people for Valentine’s Day Adam King releases charity ‘Hug for You’ cards to bring ‘much-needed joy’ to people for Valentine’s Day
#love matters
Tell us: What's the worst date you've ever been on?

Maura Derrane leads Irish stars congratulating Caroline Morahan on birth of baby Ava

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices