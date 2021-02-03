Meet the new judges joining Hugh Wallace on Home of the Year

One of Ireland's favourite lifestyle shows Home of the Year is back with two new judges at the helm.

This year, Hugh Wallace is joined by two new judges, award-winning interior designer Suzie Mc Adam and award-winning architect Amanda Bone for the seventh series of the popular show.

The judges will take us through the keyhole of 21 stunning homes from the four corners of Ireland, including homes in Antrim, Clare, Cork, Dublin, Down, Galway, Kerry, Limerick, Louth and Westmeath.

McAdam said she was excited to join the show, adding how "wowed" she was by the style of the homes they visited.

Suzie Mc Adam

"I've been a fan of the show for many years, so I'm super excited to be a part of the judging team and also to have the privilege of discovering so many different types of homes across Ireland," she said.

"During filming, I was intrigued to see how unique the homes were and was absolutely wowed by their individual style. I can't wait for viewers to get a glimpse into these 21 amazing homes and the hard work and energy their owners put into bringing their vision of their perfect home into fruition. This season might even help to inspire some homeowners to be brave in their interior design choices and add a fresh look to their homes for 2021."

Bone was also a fan of the show before joining the judging panel, and watched it each year with her mother.

"Each year since the show began I’ve watched it with my mum, I’ve kept it from her that I’m a judge and I can’t wait to see her reaction," she said.

Amanda Bone

"I was fascinated by how passionate people are about their homes and I was flabbergasted to discover the amount and type of work that the homeowners had carried out themselves. It was great to be involved as a judge on the show this year because it provided me with an opportunity, which I otherwise might not have had, to visit and spend time in some beautiful spaces which was very uplifting and badly needed.

"There are a couple of really interesting contemporary new build one-off houses in this series and it was a privilege to be able to spend time in these houses and learn all about the ideas behind the designs."

The new judges take the reins from interior designer Deirdre Whelan and architect Peter Crowley who show creators say "have decided to take a break from television to concentrate on their family and work lives."

Hugh Wallace

The seventh series of Home of the Year will run for eight weeks from February 16 on RTÉ One.

"It's brilliant to have two new judges on board this year. Suzie and Amanda add a different dynamic to the series with their knowledge and experience," said Wallace.

"Since I started presenting the show I've seen almost 150 homes. Every door I open I'm just so surprised - it's just amazing to see the owners' passion for these family homes. I found this year the most extraordinary yet as I think that homeowners' confidence has grown hugely in recent times."

The diverse mix of homes this year include converted mills, a converted schoolhouse, apartments, bespoke architectural new builds, re-imagined cottages and bungalows, DIY homes, restored period homes and vernacular buildings and the ultimate winner will be crowned in April.