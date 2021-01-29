Brian McFadden and his fiancée are having a baby girl

Brian Mcfadden and fiancée Danielle Parkinson have officially revealed that they are expecting a baby girl in May.

The couple announced the pregnancy in December, after struggling to conceive for two years and suffering two miscarriages.

"I studied sports science at uni. I was a fitness instructor. I taught PE for 13 years. I've always been surrounded by being healthy, fit, and strong,” Danielle said in an Instagram live session with fertility expert, Dr Simone Laubscher, yesterday.

“So it's weird to think you can do that your whole life and you think you're in the perfect shape and you're hit with the brick wall and your body isn't able to do this.”

The couple started working with Dr Laubscher last year after being told their chances of IVF succeeding were slim. The naturopath overhauled their lifestyles and changed both of their diets, leading to the former Westlife star losing 30lbs.

Danielle said that she and Brian had talked about having children on their third date. Picture: Marsland/ Getty Images

Three months in, the couple ecstatically announced the news that they were expecting a baby after their third round of IVF. However, they said they would keep the gender a secret.

However, Danielle revealed the news of the baby’s sex yesterday during the live chat and Brian posted a picture of their most recent scan on his Instagram account soon after saying, "Say hello to our little angel. We’re having a GIRL!”

The couple had considered adoption before the pregnancy success, with Danielle writing on her blog that they had talked about having children as early as their third date.

Can’t wait to meet our little lady @brianmcfadden123 💕 loving her high leg kicks 🥰 #babygirl #inlove https://t.co/0QykcMblS5 — Danielle Parkinson (@DaniParky) January 28, 2021

Brian is already a father to two daughters, Molly (19) and Lilly-Sue (17) with ex-wife Kerry Katona. Molly is a student at the Lir Academy in Trinity College Dublin. Both girls are extremely close to their father, who lives in his fiancée’s hometown in Manchester.

Brian, who celebrated his 40th birthday last year, was introduced to Danielle by a mutual friend nearly five years ago and proposed to the 39-year-old teacher in 2019. Their baby is due on May 14.

“We were told all the worst news, given worst-case scenarios but you just have to keep going and trying everything you can,” Danielle said.