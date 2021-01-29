Brian McFadden and his fiancée are having a baby girl

hello to our little angel — say the former Westlife star and his fiancée
Brian McFadden and his fiancée are having a baby girl

Brian McFadden and Danielle Parkinson happily announced their good news on Instagram yesterday. Picture: Brett Cove/ Getty Images

Fri, 29 Jan, 2021 - 14:24
Martha Brennan

Brian Mcfadden and fiancée Danielle Parkinson have officially revealed that they are expecting a baby girl in May.

The couple announced the pregnancy in December, after struggling to conceive for two years and suffering two miscarriages.

"I studied sports science at uni. I was a fitness instructor. I taught PE for 13 years. I've always been surrounded by being healthy, fit, and strong,” Danielle said in an Instagram live session with fertility expert, Dr Simone Laubscher, yesterday.

“So it's weird to think you can do that your whole life and you think you're in the perfect shape and you're hit with the brick wall and your body isn't able to do this.” 

The couple started working with Dr Laubscher last year after being told their chances of IVF succeeding were slim. The naturopath overhauled their lifestyles and changed both of their diets, leading to the former Westlife star losing 30lbs.

Danielle said that she and Brian had talked about having children on their third date. Picture: Marsland/ Getty Images
Danielle said that she and Brian had talked about having children on their third date. Picture: Marsland/ Getty Images

Three months in, the couple ecstatically announced the news that they were expecting a baby after their third round of IVF. However, they said they would keep the gender a secret.

However, Danielle revealed the news of the baby’s sex yesterday during the live chat and Brian posted a picture of their most recent scan on his Instagram account soon after saying, "Say hello to our little angel. We’re having a GIRL!” 

The couple had considered adoption before the pregnancy success, with Danielle writing on her blog that they had talked about having children as early as their third date.

Brian is already a father to two daughters, Molly (19) and Lilly-Sue (17) with ex-wife Kerry Katona. Molly is a student at the Lir Academy in Trinity College Dublin. Both girls are extremely close to their father, who lives in his fiancée’s hometown in Manchester.

Brian, who celebrated his 40th birthday last year, was introduced to Danielle by a mutual friend nearly five years ago and proposed to the 39-year-old teacher in 2019. Their baby is due on May 14.

“We were told all the worst news, given worst-case scenarios but you just have to keep going and trying everything you can,” Danielle said.

Read More

Baby on board: Three women share their experience of giving birth during the pandemic

More in this section

Vicky Phelan receives cancer treatment while Kamala Harris gets Covid-19 vaccine nearby Vicky Phelan receives cancer treatment while Kamala Harris gets Covid-19 vaccine nearby
Actor Elliot Page files for divorce from Emma Portner Actor Elliot Page files for divorce from Emma Portner
Former Operation Transformation leader passes away after long illness Former Operation Transformation leader passes away after long illness
Brian McFadden and his fiancée are having a baby girl

First-look snap of Kristen Stewart as Diana revealed

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices