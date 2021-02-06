Wedding of the Week: Our trucking family rallied around and it really added a personal touch

Their 'trucking family' revved up to support Ber Jordan and John Murphy when they tied the knot.

Ber, from Shanbally, Co Cork, and John, from Burnfort, Mallow, Co Cork, were married in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Shanbally by Fr Aidan Crowley.

The couple, who set up a haulage business four years ago, were keen to have their Scania feature in their wedding. “It was very important to us to have our own truck involved in the day,” said the bride.

Ber Jordan and John Murphy who set up a haulage business four years ago, were delighted to have their Scania feature in their wedding. Pictures: Henry Quinn

Their friend, Kieran Fitzpatrick, from Meens Haulage in Newmarket, drove Ber to the church in John’s Scania R520; while John Flaherty, also from Meens Haulage, drove his Scania S650; and Tony Nolan from Denis J Downey in Donoughmore drove his XL Volvo Globetrotter to the event.

“Our trucking family rallied around and helped out and it really added a personal touch to our special day,” said the bride.

“The lads played a joke on John when the priest asked the best man for the coin for John to hand to me as the token of all he possessed, they also pulled out the spare key of his truck for him to hand over.”

Ber Jordan and John Murphy. Pictures: Henry Quinn

Colette Daly was the church singer and Ber’s godson, Fionn, was chauffeur to the bridesmaids.

John’s friend, Henry Quinn, Blackrock, was behind the lens as wedding photographer, while William Maher, Brosna, Co Kerry, was the videographer.

Ber’s dad, Michael Jordan, and John’s parents, Margaret and Christy Murphy, toasted to their future happiness at the reception, in Springfort Hall Hotel. Ber’s mum, the late Betty Jordan, was very much remembered on the day.

Ber Jordan and John Murphy with Anita Jordan, Emma Trill, Tim O’Mullane and Patrick Dennehy. Pictures: Henry Quinn

The bride’s sister-in-law, Anita Jordan, was the maid of honour while her friend, Emma Trill, was her bridesmaid.

The groom’s friends, Tim O’Mullane and Patrick Dennehy, were his best man and groomsman respectively.

Ber’s nieces, Ava, Tara and Kate Jordan, and her niece and goddaughter, Beth Jordan, and John’s goddaughter, Hallie Moore, were flowergirls.

The bride and groom first met on a night out in Clonakilty in May 2014. “John was attending a friend 30th and I was at a hen party,” said Ber.

Ber Jordan and John Murphy. Pictures: Henry Quinn

Four years later, they got engaged. “We went to Cork for a date day and lunch and ended up actually picking the ring in April 2018 — the same day I was seven years cancer-free — so it was a lovely way to mark it,” said Ber.

“We got engaged on June 1, 2018, on a week’s trip around Ireland. We were in Malin Head in Donegal when John surprised me and got down on one knee — I didn’t even know he had packed the ring.”

Their wedding was “was wonderful but definitely emotional”, adds the bride.

“We had originally planned to get married on May 30, 2020, but due to Covid we postponed it,” said Ber.

Ber Jordan and John Murphy. Pictures: Henry Quinn

“We were very lucky, we were able to invite 52 close family and friends. It was heart-breaking that we had to ask some people without partners but people were very understanding in these uncertain times. We didn’t really know what to expect but everything went off very well.”

Ber looked stunning in a Romantica dress from Brides of Eire, Clonakilty. The bridal hair and makeup were by Lisa Wilson of Jelis Hair Design and makeup artist Fiona O’Brien, both from Carrigaline.

Best of Buds, Cork City, looked after the floral arrangements and The Velvetones provided the entertainment.

Ber, a medical secretary, and John, who runs their business JC Murphy Transport Ltd, live in Burnfort, Mallow.

If you would like your wedding featured please contact eve.kelliher@examiner.ie