Vicky Phelan receives cancer treatment while Kamala Harris gets Covid-19 vaccine nearby

CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan shared a hospital with America’s most powerful woman yesterday while taking part in a clinical trial she hopes will prolong her life.

The mother-of-two flew to Maryland last week, where she will be staying for the next six months to receive the treatment. During a trial yesterday, she revealed she was not too far from the United States’ second-in-command.

US vice president Kamala Harris received her second dose of the Moderna vaccine just a few rooms away from Ms Phelan.

In a video shared on social media, Ms Phelan said she was taking it as a “good sign” that Ms Harris was being treated in the same hospital.

Just finished my very first dose of my new treatment here at the amazing @NIH



I am so very grateful that I found this trial and took the gamble.



🤞I won't get too many severe side effects#Day1Down pic.twitter.com/3QUH6ZLhIR — Vicky Phelan (@PhelanVicky) January 26, 2021

“Something really interesting happened here today. In the next couple of minutes, Vice President Kamala Harris is actually going to be here having her second dose of the coronavirus vaccine,” she said.

“That’s live on Twitter so I’m going to watch that while I’m here. Pity that it’s in another part of the building but she’s in the same building as I am so that’s quite something isn’t it, to have day one of my new treatment on the same day Vice President Kamala Harris is here at the NIH having her vaccine. I’ll take that as a good sign.”

Ms Phelan also thanked her well-wishers for following her updates as she receives treatment in the US.

“Thank you to everybody for thinking of me today, I’ll keep you all posted over the coming days,” she added.

Ms Phelan moved into an AirBnB apartment last week ahead of her treatment and she spoke about her apprehension about how her body will respond to the trial.

“I’m heading into the unknown now,” she said. “Obviously, I’m a little bit worried about how I’m going to react to the new drugs because up to now I’ve only been on one drug and this trial incorporates three.”