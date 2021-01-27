Actor Elliot Page files for divorce from Emma Portner

Actor Elliot Page has filed for divorce from wife Emma Portner, court records show (Netflix/PA)
Wed, 27 Jan, 2021 - 10:53
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Actor Elliot Page has filed for divorce from wife Emma Portner, court records have shown.

Page, who came out as transgender in December, married dancer and choreographer Portner in 2018.

Page filed for a contested divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday, according to online records.

In a joint statement, the former couple said: “After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer. We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.”

Page, 33, was widely praised after coming out as transgender, announcing on social media: “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey.

“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

Portner supported Page’s decision. She wrote on Instagram: “I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world.

“I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

Page was Oscar-nominated for his role in 2007 coming-of-age drama Juno. He currently stars in Netflix superhero series The Umbrella Academy.

elliottpa-sourceplace: uk
Former Operation Transformation leader passes away after long illness

