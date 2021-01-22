'It’s all systems go now': Vicky Phelan shares news about her treatment in America

Vicky Phelan has had some good news on her journey to America, to take part in a clinical trial she hopes will prolong her life.

The mother-of-two flew to Maryland by herself last week, where she will be staying for the next six months in order to receive the treatment.

Speaking to camera, the Limerick woman hailed the “amazing” support she has received from Irish abroad upon her arrival and shared the good news that she has been cleared to start the clinical trial next Tuesday.

“Update number two from Maryland. I moved into my Air BnB apartment yesterday with help from some fabulous Irish people who reached out to me,” she said.

“I also found out this morning that I have been cleared to start on my clinical trial next Tuesday so it’s all systems go now. That’s great news.

She then goes on to say that she’s been speaking to her parents, who are relieved to hear the great news.

“I was talking to my mam and dad this morning to tell them the news and they were relieved. They were also apprehensive I suppose, a bit like me. I’m heading into the unknown now.

“Obviously, I’m a little bit worried about how I’m going to react to the new drugs because up to now I’ve only been on one drug and this trial incorporates three”

She continued her chat with her followers with a mini-tour around her new apartment, especially for the “nosey parkers out there who want to have a look”.

Vicky hopes to continue to update her friends, family, and followers on her various social media channels.