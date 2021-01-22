Shape I'm In: Meet Ireland's style queen Eileen Smith 

Eileen Smith is Ireland’s style queen for good reason. The 81-year-old grandmother of 13 never goes to bed without planning her next outfit, even while she cocoons during lockdown.
“I would never go to bed without leaving my clothes out for the next day, even these days. I’ve started to put a little perfume on as well every day and I wear lots of colour,” she says. “I don't understand why when people get to 60 all they wear is beige and grey. I always said I was never going to be a beige lady.”
Eileen’s daughters can be thanked for her rise to fame after they created her Instagram page EileenStyleQueen and encouraged her to post pictures of her outfits. Her 56,000 followers include some of Ireland’s biggest names, like Pippa O’ Connor, Louise Cooney, and her friend Suzanne Jackson, whom she presents RTÉ’s The Style Counsellors with.
“We couldn’t film this year but we send messages to each other,” she says. “We have banter when we’re together, I miss it. She laughed at me when I told her I didn’t own a tracksuit, she couldn't believe it. She said ‘I bet your pyjamas are all silk,’ and they are, why not?”
The Dublin native says she never could have imagined becoming a celebrity while she was raising her four children and travelling the world with her husband of 60 years, Larry, who was a pilot and flight operation manager. The family lived everywhere from Dubai and Japan to Istanbul for Larry’s work and before Covid hit she would visit her daughter in Sydney and go to Spain with friends. “You need to travel and have something to look forward to. That’s what life is all about. I said to my kids years ago to put 'she had a great life' on my grave.”