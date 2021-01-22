Shape I'm In: Meet Ireland's style queen Eileen Smith 

Eileen Smith is Ireland’s style queen for good reason. The 81-year-old grandmother of 13 never goes to bed without planning her next outfit, even while she cocoons during lockdown.

“I would never go to bed without leaving my clothes out for the next day, even these days. I’ve started to put a little perfume on as well every day and I wear lots of colour,” she says. “I don't understand why when people get to 60 all they wear is beige and grey. I always said I was never going to be a beige lady.”

Eileen’s daughters can be thanked for her rise to fame after they created her Instagram page EileenStyleQueen and encouraged her to post pictures of her outfits. Her 56,000 followers include some of Ireland’s biggest names, like Pippa O’ Connor, Louise Cooney, and her friend Suzanne Jackson, whom she presents RTÉ’s The Style Counsellors with.

Eileen misses her friend Suzanne Jackson and their time filming The Style Counsellors together.

“We couldn’t film this year but we send messages to each other,” she says. “We have banter when we’re together, I miss it. She laughed at me when I told her I didn’t own a tracksuit, she couldn't believe it. She said ‘I bet your pyjamas are all silk,’ and they are, why not?”

The Dublin native says she never could have imagined becoming a celebrity while she was raising her four children and travelling the world with her husband of 60 years, Larry, who was a pilot and flight operation manager. The family lived everywhere from Dubai and Japan to Istanbul for Larry’s work and before Covid hit she would visit her daughter in Sydney and go to Spain with friends. “You need to travel and have something to look forward to. That’s what life is all about. I said to my kids years ago to put 'she had a great life' on my grave.”

What shape are you in?

I’m one of those lucky people who never puts weight on. I’m the same as the day I got married. That’s why I have clothes in my wardrobe that are 40 years old.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

My husband is diabetic, so I stick to a diet that suits him. I make something different every night. We particularly like fish. But you have to give yourself a little treat every so often.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

I have one glass of wine while I’m having my dinner.

What would keep you awake at night?

It’s the one thing I don’t have a problem with. I’m a great sleeper. The minute I put my head down, I’m gone.

How do you relax?

I only relax in the evening. I always find something to do: If I’m not cleaning, I’m putting washes on or ironing. It’s sort of relaxing, in a way. I read a lot, as well.

Who are your sporting heroes?

I love sports. I played hockey growing up and now I play golf. I wouldn’t miss a rugby match. I like the teams rather than individuals, though the women’s hockey team did so well in the Olympics.

What’s your favourite smell?

I love going into somebody’s house and the minute you walk into the hall, you smell a lovely candle. I light them all around my house.

When was the last time you cried?

My granddaughter died last year. She was 27. I couldn’t stop crying. It was very, very difficult. You just don’t expect that with your children or grandchildren. It makes you put everything in a different light, when something like that happens to a family.

What traits do you least like in others?

I don’t like people being late.

Do you pray?

I’m not totally religious, but I’m not anti-religious. I pray more to my mother and talk to my granddaughter, instead.

What would cheer up your day?

Good weather. I always dress up and do my hair and make-up and that makes me feel better as well.

What quote inspires you most and why?

‘Enjoy today, forget about yesterday, and look forward to tomorrow.’ Even in lockdown, no matter how small it is, you have to have something you enjoy.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Home. When I lived away, I always looked forward to going home. Having friends around is so important. I’m lucky to have the friends I do.