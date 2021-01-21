Chrissy Teigen celebrates Biden follow after years of being blocked by Trump

Chrissy Teigen shared her delight after Joe Biden’s presidential Twitter account followed her following four years of being blocked by Donald Trump (Ian West/PA)

Thu, 21 Jan, 2021 - 04:20
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Chrissy Teigen shared her delight at Joe Biden’s presidential Twitter account following her, after years of being blocked by Donald Trump.

The TV presenter and cook book author repeatedly clashed with the former occupant of the White House, who once called her “filthy mouthed”.

He blocked her in 2017.

But Teigen celebrated after the @POTUS Twitter account included her in the first handful of accounts it followed.

“OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!!,” Teigen said. “My heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged.”

Teigen, 35, spent inauguration day in Washington DC with husband John Legend and their children Luna, four, and two-year-old son Miles.

Legend performed during the Celebrating America primetime TV special.

Teigen documented the family’s stay in the US capital on social media, telling fans she was glad she experienced it sober having given up alcohol before Christmas.

Alongside a picture at the Lincoln Memorial, Teigen said: “Ran our asses up the stairs for this shot. just incredible to be here. sober. I know that’s weird but it’s like…a different world for me. everything is new and better. very happy.”

In a nod to Mr Trump’s colourful way of speaking, Teigen added: “The most happy bigly happy.”

Teigen revealed she had gone late last month and said she no longer wants to be embarrassed by what she does while under the influence.

Keeping up with the Bidens: Who is the new first family?

