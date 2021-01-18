Where in the world is Paul Mescal?

Since last year’s hit show Normal People took over our lives, the world has been playing a new version of Where’s Wally? This edition of the game is about spotting a pair of GAA shorts rather than a striped shirt.

The 24-year-old has been tracked down to a tiny Australian town, where he is filming his next movie role alongside Mexican actress Melissa Barrera.

The Kildare native is taking on the lead male role of Adrian in a new adaptation of the opera Carmen and is residing with the rest of the cast in the rural town of Breadalbane in New South Wales.

Filming for the movie, which follows a young woman’s search for freedom in Los Angeles, was originally supposed to be taking place in Mexico and California but moved to Australia due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Paul Mescal with costar Daisy Edgar Jones in Normal People

It’s Mescal's first time in the land down under and the cast had to quarantine for two weeks before filming started. During his last quarantine before filming this year's release, The Lost Daughter, the Lir Academy graduate had taken up playing the guitar.

"Paul has so much nuance and consideration in his work,” Carmen’s director Benjamin Millepied said when speaking about his excitement on casting Mescal and Berrera. “I am thrilled to have them bring this romance to life.”

Mescal, who didn’t decide he wanted to be an actor until leaving school, skyrocketed to fame after playing Connell Waldron in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People.

Since the show premiered last April, he’s worked on his first feature film with Dakota Johnson and Olivia Colman, been nominated for an Emmy, starred in music videos and ad campaigns, and gained well over one million Instagram followers, many of which are dedicated to his famous chain alone.

"I am looking forward to working. Working in a safe manner. I am looking forward to the opportunity to go back into a theatre, and going to a cinema and feeling safe,” Mescal said earlier this year.

“I'm looking forward to – it sounds so basic, but I'm looking forward to everyone's health not feeling compromised or in danger. I think that's a huge thing, and it's very hard to discuss anything else other than that."