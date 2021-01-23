Wedding of the Week: It poured rain for the day but Aisling and Donnagh didn’t even notice

Although it wasn’t what they had originally envisaged, their wedding was the best day of their lives, according to Aisling Kelly and Donnagh Moynihan.

Aisling, from Newmarket, Co Cork, and Donnagh, from Headford, Killarney, Co Kerry, first met on a night out in Killarney, in 2018.

A year later, they got engaged, in Adare, County Limerick, and they exchanged vows on December 21, 2020, in the Church of the Holy Spirit, Muckross, Killarney, in a Mass led by Father Francis Manning, Newmarket.

Neither rain nor pandemic could put a dampener on the celebration. “It was the best day of our lives,” said Aisling. “Obviously it wasn’t the day we initially planned, there were many people we would have loved to have been there but we didn’t see the permitted number rising anytime in the near future so decided to go ahead with the number of guests we could have.

"It poured rain for the day but we honestly didn’t even notice, we both had such a wonderful day.”

The couple, who live in Headford, Killarney, held their reception in the Ballygarry House Hotel, Tralee. “The hotel was just amazing, Tadhg and all the staff were brilliant and couldn’t have done enough for us,” said Aisling. Helping them plan their big day were both sets of parents, Noreen and Jim Kelly and Sheila and Tadhg Moynihan.

Aisling looked stunning in a Mori Lee dress sourced in the Moderne bridal boutique in Cork and Donnagh and his party wore suits purchased from Simply Suits, Killarney.

The bridal party got ready in the couple’s home in Headford, with the hairstyling by Amanda Keane and make-up was by Orla O’Connor. The couple had initially planned to get married on November 28. “But we postponed the wedding till December 21 so we would be back to level-three restrictions, meaning hair and make-up could be done on the day,” said the bride.

Aisling’s sister, Norma O’Connell, and Donnagh’s sister, Sinead Lucey, and her friends, Marian Murphy and Catriona O’Connor, were bridesmaids, while Donnagh’s brothers, Sean Moynihan and TJ Moynihan, were best man and groomsman and his brother-in-law, Mike Lucey, was groomsman along with his friend, Timmy Kelly.

