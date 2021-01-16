Wedding of the Week: From birthday proposal to big day

Cupid's arrow hit its target in the workplace for Frances O’Leary and Tom O’Halloran. Frances, from Shanakiel, Cork, and Tom (known as Trixie) from Ballyheigue, County Kerry, first met when they were employed in a bar/restaurant 15 years ago.

Five years later, Tom surprised Frances by proposing on her birthday. “We got engaged in Annie’s Restaurant in Sunday’s Well in Cork, on December 5, 2010,” said Tom.

Frances O'Leary and Tom O’Halloran. Pictures: Colm Doyle

“I surprised Frances — the engagement ring came out on top of the dessert.”

The Shanakiel-based couple exchanged vows in the first wedding ceremony to be held in Cork’s Kingsley Hotel after the first lockdown. “The civil ceremony and reception took place at the Kingsley Hotel in Cork on August 6, 2020,” said the groom.

Frances O'Leary and Tom O’Halloran with their son Oscar and Tom’s son Jamie Hogan. Pictures: Colm Doyle

“Due to Covid restrictions at the time we were limited to 42 guests which included immediate family on both sides and some of our close friends,” said Tom.

A highlight of the occasion was Frances and Tom’s son Oscar, eight, walking his mother up the aisle. “We had no bridal party — our witnesses were Frances O’Leary Senior and my son, Jamie Hogan.”

Frances O'Leary and and Oscar O'Halloran. Pictures: Colm Doyle

During the ceremony, family members who had passed away were remembered, including Frances’ dad, Bob O’Leary, and niece, Emma Murphy, and also Tom’s mother, Denise O’Halloran.

The newlyweds paid tribute to the team at The Kinsley Hotel, including Charley Walters, who organised their dream celebration, within Covid-19 guidelines.

Frances O'Leary and and Frances O'Leary Senior and Oscar O'Halloran. Pictures: Colm Doyle

The bridal hairstyling was by Bliss on Gardiners Hill, with makeup by Shannon O’Connor on Shandon Street. Shandon Flowers created the floral arrangements and the cake was by Celebrate with Cake Kinsale.

And while so many friends and family members could not be there in person, flowers, chocolates, Champagne and other gifts arrived from loved ones in Kerry, London and Australia. “It was very special to have their well wishes. They couldn’t be with us on the day due to the pandemic restrictions,” said Tom.

Frances O'Leary and Tom O’Halloran with family members on their big day. Pictures: Colm Doyle

“Myles Gaffney provided great music, stories and entertainment in the evening followed by some old-school hits DJ Sean Kelly,” added the groom.

Frances runs Brooklyn Barbers, Glanmire, with her sister, and Tom works for Laya Healthcare.

