Sinead Kennedy reveals she is 'out the door' in two months to give birth to first baby

RTÉ Today presenter Sinead Kennedy has revealed when her first baby is due to be born.

Kennedy, 37, who shared her pregnancy news in recent weeks, told her Today co-host Dáithí Ó Sé on Monday that she and her husband, Conor Kirwan, are due to become parents in March.

The news came as the pair kicked off Sinéad’s first day back on the show this week after Christmas and the New Year. It was the first time they could discuss the news on-air, something Ó Sé said he had struggled to conceal for months.

“Finally, you can breathe now that you can say the thing you shouldn't say," Kennedy said.

Ó Sé said he spent two months trying not to “put your foot in it today” but added everyone he met after Kennedy shared her happy news asked after her.

"We are delighted for you, we are so happy and everybody I met over Christmas, it was 'Happy Christmas, happy new year' to me and the family and 'how is Sinead?’"

The Cork-born presenter shares co-hosting duties on the Cork-based Today show with Ó Sé and Maura Derrane.

Dáithí O'Sé, Maura Derrane and Sinéad Kennedy. Picture: Miki Barlok.

Kennedy said she will be on air for two more months before taking time off to give birth in the spring.

“[The baby is due in] March, so you will have to put up with me for another two months and then I’m gone, I’m out the door."

Ó Sé joked that he put on weight to distract from Kennedy’s growing bump.

“One of the reasons people didn’t really cop it on the show is because I was actually physically growing with you. Look at that now,” he said, patting his own stomach. He went on to add: “There’s twins inside there I’d say. I’m due...to go out walking to get rid of it!”

Ó Sé said that he and the Today team were happy for Kennedy and her husband.

"We are absolutely delighted for you, absolutely over the moon for you and Conor. When you are thinking of names, you might think of me."

Kennedy married Kirwan, a naval officer, in 2014 in a ceremony in Sneem, Co. Kerry.