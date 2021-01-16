Samantha Mumba: I am definitely a glass half full person

Even now at 37, whenever I’m asked about my family, my mind goes to my childhood and the family that raised me. Then I remember I’m married with my own family, so that’s probably who I should talk about!

We’re a small family. It’s just me, my husband Torray, our almost 6-year-old daughter Sage and my 17-year-old stepson Masen.

We live in Los Angeles in California. I’ve lived in America for over a decade now.

Sage is our little superstar and keeps us laughing every single day. We are 'one and done', as I like to say, with no plans for any more bambinos (Sage is very happy about this!).

I can’t think of the best advice I’ve been given. I’m a typical Capricorn. We think we know it all already!

Something people may not know about me is that I am a very strong Scrabble player if I do say so myself! I used to spend a lot of time playing people all over the world on Lexulous, which is an online version of Scrabble. It’s one of my favourite games.

I am also deathly afraid of spiders. Some might say unreasonably so. My cousin brought me to see Arachnophobia in the cinema when I was only seven, and I think that’s where it all started. I was terrified!

I don’t know if you are born to be the person you become as an adult. I’m just enjoying my little adventure of life.

I have faced several challenges in my life, and as a result of this, I value every day. The tough challenges are the things that make me fully appreciate how special all the wonderful experiences are. I am definitely a glass half full person.

My proudest achievement is my daughter, Sage, without a doubt. Being her mother is the one thing I am most grateful and proud of.

Managing to stay accountable for a little human and get them through each day in one piece is a highly underrated achievement of every parent!

Oddly I don’t know what my earliest memory is. I’ve been wracking my brain trying to think of what I remember as a child, but really, these ‘memories’ are more from photos I’ve seen from when I was little or stories I have been told that makes me think I remember.

Rather than events or periods of my life, I have memories of the feelings I experienced when I was growing up. They are happy and warm feelings and that reflects my childhood well.

I would like to be remembered as a woman who did her best. I strive to be a good mother, daughter, sister, wife and friend.

My greatest quality is that I am very intuitive, I can get the measure of a person in the first few minutes of meeting them. It’s never been wrong.

As I’m getting older I’m understanding how much it has protected me over the years.

I want to impart one special lesson for my daughter Sage. I want to teach her to always be to trust her gut, every single time. It will never steer her wrong. I think this applies to every woman.

The person I turn to is my Mam, without a doubt. She’s my voice of reason and the only person I can talk to with zero judgement whatsoever.

Half the time she honestly just laughs at me. I am always grateful that she truly knows my heart and so her advice always makes the most sense. Even when I don’t take it.

Right now, one of the things that continues to surprise me is the number of people that walk around with their face masks on under their nose or people driving in their own cars by themselves with their masks one. It makes no sense to me.

I have absolutely no clue where life could have taken me if I didn’t follow a career path into music. I would like to think it would have still been something creative. I absolutely love cooking so maybe I would have been a chef.