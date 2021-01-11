Richard Branson pays tribute to 96-year-old mother after Covid-19 death

"Mum was 96-years-old, but had the same enthusiasm and energy she had when I was a boy."
Richard Branson with his mother Eve at the Farnborough International Airshow in Hampshire. Branson has paid tribute to his mother, who has died from Covid-19 aged 96.

Mon, 11 Jan, 2021 - 13:40
Press Association

Virgin entrepreneur Richard Branson has paid tribute to his mother Eve, who has died from Covid-19 aged 96.

The businessman revealed the news on Twitter and also shared a blog post in her memory.

He wrote: “I’m sorry to share that, sadly like a lot of people’s relatives and friends right now, my mum Eve has also passed away from Covid. She held on for one last victory, managing to fight off the virus, but had expended all of her energy in the process.

“One of my wonderful sisters, Vanessa, and nephew Louis were with her until the end, as were the wonderful nurses who she entertained with tales from her life and much laughter over glasses of whisky. Rather than mourn her loss, I want to celebrate her wonderful life, her tremendous spirit, the joy she brought to so many, and the love she gave us all.

“Mum was 96-years-old, but had the same enthusiasm and energy she had when I was a boy. As for so many of us in these days of Covid, it feels so strange that the person who has always been there for us, with such zest for life, is gone.

“My sisters Lindy and Vanessa and I were so lucky to grow up with mum and dad as our parents, instilling values that have lasted a lifetime. They taught us the importance of hard work, of not taking yourself too seriously, of treating people how you wish to be treated, of entrepreneurship, and so much more. They showed us how family is the most important thing in the world, and surrounded us with love and encouragement”.

He remembered Eve as a “force of nature”, saying she had “lived many remarkable lives”. The Virgin boss also said he “owed his career” to her and recounted her many charity ventures, including what he described as “one of mum’s most brilliant legacies is The Eve Branson Foundation…”.

Richard Branson pays tribute to 96-year-old mother after Covid-19 death

