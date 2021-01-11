‘Inspiring’ boy, 14, on Ireland’s Fittest Family moves viewers to tears

Paddy Cody (second from left) with his family on Ireland's Fittest Family

Mon, 11 Jan, 2021 - 13:13
Denise O’Donoghue

A young boy taking part in Ireland’s Fittest Family has impressed viewers and made his family proud after taking on a challenging obstacle course by himself during a storm.

Paddy Cody from Co Kilkenny took on the Fast and Furious trail on last night’s episode and gave it his all, running through a field in the wild weather, leaping over bales of hay and balancing carefully on a beam.

Although the Cody family did not make it through to the next episode, Paddy’s determination and resilience impressed viewers and his family’s coach, Davy Fitzgerald.

“There’s not many 14-year-olds who could do that,” Fitzgerald said after the youngster took on the course by himself, after Paddy’s father had to drop out due to injury and leaving his mother and sister in his wake.

The aspiring jockey cleared the notoriously difficult ramp by himself in his first attempt but the Miley family completed the course in a shorter time, sealing their place in the next episode.

An emotional Paddy was seen after the challenge, clearly disappointed his family was leaving the show. However, viewers could only talk about Paddy’s stamina and strength and his name was soon trending on Twitter.

Rival coach Anna Geary described Paddy as an inspiring role model: “Aoife O’ Rourke last week, Paddy Cody this week ...absolutely lifting the spirits of the nation. Such good role models for younger people! Getting out there, backing themselves and giving it everything.” 

Her sentiments were echoed by others on social media, with viewers describing him as “the people’s champion” and “a hero”, whicle others said he moved them to tears.

 

Fair play, Paddy.

