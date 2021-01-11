Kilmallock man Jack Clifford: I started a voluntary Covid-19 response group in my community

Ever since I can remember, I have wanted to join An Garda Síochána. I can't think of any time I even considered a different career path: I always knew that I wanted to join the gardaí. And that was because my goal in life is to make a difference in the community.

I have a keen interest in police work; it's something that I naturally gravitate towards. I believe that, at the core of their work, the gardaí make communities better and safer places for people to live.

One day, I hope to be a detective. I want to work helping to prevent domestic violence and helping victims of it. I feel extremely strongly about protecting people who are in these situations.

I'm 19 and I live in Kilmallock, County Limerick. I may have moved out of home, but I am really close to my Mam, Dad, brother, Harry, 14, and sister, Lexie, 11. My mother is a legal secretary and my father is a special-needs assistant. They are both extremely good people, and I think they brought us up with a focus on the importance of community and helping others.

Last year, I completed a course in criminology in Mallow and I took a break from education, because of the pandemic. I feel uneasy about going out into work or college, while coronavirus has a hold on us.

I knew, back at the start of last year, that what we were heading into was very serious. I am lucky that we don't have any underlying health issues in our house, but I have been extremely careful since the arrival of Covid-19, in terms of hand hygiene and mask-wearing. It's as much for me as for those around me, and I think that that's the only way to look at this.

Jack Clifford in his home town, Kilmallock, Co Limerick. Picture: Brian Arthur

As I'm not working or attending college, at the moment, I thought I would do something to keep busy and keep my mind occupied, because the last thing I wanted was to be doing nothing. That's not me at all. So I started up a voluntary group, here in Kilmallock, to help the elderly and vulnerable in our community.

It's called Kilmallock Covid Community Response Group, and it all started on Facebook. We asked the community if they would be interested in having people around to help the most vulnerable members to receive shopping, to collect their medication — that kind of thing. The response was immediate, and it was very positive.

Around 10 volunteers from our community came forward, offering to help, made up of people from all ages and backgrounds. Our local gardaí rolled in with the effort, too, offering to deliver shopping and provisions to members of the community who may live out of town.

Kilmallock has a wonderful community spirit and atmosphere. We are a small community, but we are very tight-knit. Our group helps about 12 people every week. They give us a list and we might do their shopping, and then they might need something picked up in the chemist on another day and we'll make sure we get that for them.

I've made quite good friends with some of the people we mind. I call to most of them daily, and even if they don't need anything, I'll still call to their door for a chat. These people have become an important part of my life, just as I have become one in theirs.

One lady, who I have been helping since last March, is the first person I ever called to, and she has a special place in my heart. I have great respect for her. I call to her every single day. She always has the same order: The cigarettes! They are always at the top of her list, and sure, what harm. I'm happy to get them for her.

My parents are happy with the group and the work that we do, mostly because I'm kept busy. The pandemic has been tough for everyone, and it has been difficult for me. It is a very lonely time. My friends have parents that they want to protect, and we can't visit each other in the usual way. We have all had to retreat in one way or another.

I know that lots of us are feeling the same way. I say to anyone who is feeling the effects of isolation: Keep going. We are all in this together. Reach out to your community, because there is help out there and there are plenty of groups like ours all over the country, run by people who want to make sure that the members of their community are feeling looked after during this time.

It's important to hold onto the things that make you feel good and as 'normal' as possible, I think. I have always loved to exercise and keeping fit is a huge focus of mine. Since March, cycling has been a huge help in minding my own mental health.

I take to the roads and spend hours cycling. I feel peaceful when I'm out on the bike: It's my time to myself, and I cherish it.