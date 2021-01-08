George Clooney says DC mayhem dumps Trump family into ‘dustbin of history’

George Clooney said the mayhem in Washington DC where Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol dumps the president and his family ‘into the dustbin of history’ (Ian West/PA)
Fri, 08 Jan, 2021 - 08:03
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

George Clooney said Donald Trump and his family have been dumped “into the dustbin of history” following the mayhem in Washington DC.

Mr Trump released a short video condemning those who rioted on Wednesday, following widespread outrage at violence president-elect Joe Biden described as “insurrection”.

The outgoing commander-in-chief is facing calls to step down before his term ends on January 20, such is the depth of anger after his supporters stormed the US Capitol.

The Midnight Sky star Clooney said it was “devastating” to watch the Capitol, the seat of American democracy, ransacked.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, he told The Business podcast it was the “straw that breaks the camel’s back” following four tumultuous years of Mr Trump’s reign.

He said: “This puts Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka, all of them, into the dustbin of history. That name will now forever be associated with insurrection.”

In his video on Thursday Mr Trump conceded the election to Mr Biden and said the “new administration will be inaugurated on January 20” and his “focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power”.

Following the unprecedented scenes in Washington DC, celebrities shared their outrage on social media.

Captain American star Chris Evans said he was “speechless,” before suggesting the protesters, the vast majority of whom were white, would have been treated differently by authorities had they been people of colour.

Pop star Pink said she was “ashamed” while Marvel actor Mark Ruffalo described the events as a “coup attempt”.

