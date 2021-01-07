Jamiroquai’s Jay Kay responds to MAGA fan comparison: I wasn’t with those freaks

Jamiroquai frontman Jay Kay has responded to fans who compared him to a member of the violent mob who stormed the US Capitol wearing horns and a fur.

The band trended on Twitter because of the similarities between the British singer and the MAGA (Make America Great Again) supporter.

In a video posted on Twitter, Kay, 51, assumed an American accent and said: “Good morning world. Now some of you may be thinking you saw me in Washington last night but I’m afraid I wasn’t with all those freaks.”

He wrote: “Good Morning Washington, loving the headgear, but not sure that’s my crowd. Stay safe everyone.”

As chaos raged in the Capitol building, photographers captured images of one shirtless rioter, wearing horns and a fur, with his face painted in the red, white and blue.

Twitter users spotted his resemblance to Kay, with one sharing side-by-side photos of the pair and writing: “Poor Jamiroquai! What’s happened man?”

The violent scenes in Washington DC prompted Boris Johnson to call for a “peaceful and orderly transfer of power” in the US.

Supporters of Donald Trump breached barricades and occupied the Capitol, sparking clashes with police as tear gas was dispersed and one woman died after being shot.

Kay also updated fans on his hopes to tour again soon, saying: “We would like to get back out on the road but of course we can’t because we are locked down, I haven’t seen the band for ages so big hug to all them.

“Covid-19 still going on, however the way we treat our animals, farming them, caging them, all the rest of it, we are just going to keep getting this again and again so hopefully we will try and learn our lesson.”