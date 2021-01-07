Graham Norton: I did not like being on list of top BBC earners

Graham Norton: I did not like being on list of top BBC earners

Thu, 07 Jan, 2021 - 10:03
Tom Horton, PA

Graham Norton has said a “bonus” of him quitting Radio 2 is that he will no longer be included on the BBC’s list of its top earners.

The presenter told Times Radio he “didn’t like” being included on the list of the corporation’s best paid stars.

Figures released in September showed Norton was among the top earners at the broadcaster and that he took about £725,000 (€803.4k) for his Radio 2 show and some TV work, but not his BBC One chat show.

In November, he revealed he would be heading to Virgin Radio days after announcing he was to quitting Radio 2.

He told Times Radio: “The only thing that was part of the decision was oh, if I stopped doing this, I’ll get off that list.

“I won’t be on that list anymore. The kind of high earners list, which I didn’t like being on it, hey, now I’m not.

“So to that extent it made me go… but that was sort of a bonus of leaving, it wasn’t the biggest driving force.”

Norton joined Radio 2 in 2010 to host the 10am–1pm slot on Saturdays, taking over from Jonathan Ross.

When he announced where he was heading after quitting Radio 2, Norton said he was “excited and a little surprise to be joining Virgin Radio UK in 2021”.

He added: “I was very content where I was but the opportunity to host shows across the weekend seemed too good to miss out on.

“Plus the energy and enthusiasm at Virgin Radio are infectious and I can’t wait to get started!”

Claudia Winkleman will be taking over Norton’s Radio 2 slot.

Family Notices