A makeover for nurse Tracey from Cork on Style Counsellors

Tracey Ginty is a critical care nurse from Cork. She is married to Niall, also a nurse, and they have two young boys, Josh aged 6 and Ben who is 5. She has a fantastic personality and always puts others first. Tracey lost her Dad suddenly last January and is facing an exceptionally challenging time at work on top of that.

Like so many busy couples, they have ended up almost being like ships passing in the night. She points out: "There is no time. There are two days a month when we are working that we have time together, the four of us. We have definitely suffered in that, as a couple."

Niall, Tracey's husband agrees: "We pass each other by in the house cause we both kind of work opposites. If I'm on days, Tracey is usually off, minding the kids at home. When I'm off, she's working so it is quite hard."

And this description of being a frontline worker from Tracey really gives an insight into how they feel going to work each day.

"Definitely when March hit and we got had first confirmed case, it was absolutely terrifying. It was like going to war but we knew it was very much a 'call to duty' you know, we had to do it — there was no shying away from it. "

Critical care nurse, Tracey Ginty, is looking forward to getting all dressed up again

But she points out that "The critical care side of things was always my main interest, just to be able to see people so sick, and to see them get so much better, makes you believe in miracles really."

Tracey is keen to get a sense of normality and fun back into her style as well: "You can kind of get into a rut day-to day — where you're just existing day to day and you're not living day to day — and I think that if this year has taught me anything is that life is for living and I do feel that I'm starting to feel good in myself again you know. "

She says: “I would just love to get all dressed up for a date night, knock the socks off him, make him remember why he married me in the first place!”

Tracey's dad died in a sudden accident and this hit her hard: "My beautiful Dad was cutting a hedge on a Sunday morning, he had a catastrophic spinal injury. He fell off the ladder. He wasn't even up that high. The start of January, the 6th, he took a turn and he left us. Life hasn't been the same since. He was the best in the world. If he could have lived off love alone, he would have lived forever, that's what I always say about Dad."

But she points out that he has inspired her to participate in this show — she says she wouldn't have had the confidence to do the show, but he's the reason that she is doing it, as he'd have loved it. "What I want to get out of this, is to maybe start looking after myself a bit more. I always look at myself in a negative light."

Presenters Eileen Smith (@EileenStyleQueen) and Suzanne Jackson (Sosueme.ie) are on hand to offer Tracey style tips.

Eileen Smith and Suzanne Jackson are The Style Counsellors

Eileen Smith’s adventure in social media started in her mid 70s when, following encouragement from her daughters, she started posting pictures of her outfits on Instagram.

Eileen Smith became a fashion guru in her mid 70s

She has amassed more than 56,000 followers who love this 81-year-old grandmother’s elegance and classic style, whether on the golf course or at a bridge evening.

