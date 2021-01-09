Wedding of the Week: Keep it simple and do it your way, say Aisling and Phil

“Keep it simple and do it your way” — that’s the wedding-planning advice of recently married Aisling O’Neill and Phil Ryan. The Limerick-based couple were wed in a spiritual ceremony led by Áine Brosnan in Ballyseede Castle, Tralee, Co Kerry.

Aisling, originally from Newbridge, Co Kildare, and Phil, from Crecora, Co Limerick, held their reception in the same venue. The bride’s sister, Geraldine McGivern, was her bridesmaid while the groom’s brother, Tony Ryan, was by his side as best man and Aisling’s nieces, Clodagh and Leah McGivern, were the flower girls.

Aisling, a home economics teacher, and Phil, a mechanical engineer, first met at a Halloween party in Limerick, in October 2012. They got engaged on December 1, 2019. “While walking by Lough Gur, Phil produced a ring he designed himself and had made by Bespoke Diamonds, Dublin,” said Aisling.

The couple had originally planned an informal and intimate celebration for immediate family and a few friends for April 7, 2020. “When we had to postpone our date twice because of the Covid-19 situation. Fortunately, the hotel, the photographer, hair and make-up, the florist and the singer were all able to move with us,” said Aisling.

“Despite the disappointment of the postponements, this was a huge relief.” The couple describes their big day as “fabulous”. Wedding singer, Eve Stafford, performed for the ceremony and the drinks reception and the groom’s sister and brother-in-law, Claire and Seán O Fearghail, also provided music during the ceremony.

Aisling wore a Needle and Thread Posy Embroidered gown, which she purchased online. The bridal makeup was by Myra Sheeran with hairstyling by Rebecca Griffin of Tri-Bekah-Hair.

As for their wedding vision? “Our advice would be to keep it simple and do it your way,” said Aisling. “We were very lucky that the venue and all involved understood our vision and helped us to achieve it.

Ciara McCullough, Tilted Tripod Weddings, recorded the event. “Ciara instinctively knew that we wanted a very calm and relaxed wedding day, “said Aisling. She made us laugh while having the photos taken and candidly captured the essence of the day.” Maura's Cottage Flowers provided vibrant and colourful bouquets and buttonholes.

The groom and his party’s jackets and waistcoats were made by Celtic Tweed, Dublin. The bride baked and decorated their own wedding cakes and embroidered each guest's name as their place name which they could take away as a memory of the occasion. The candles for the ceremony were made by Moth to a Flame, Bennettsbridge, Co Kilkenny.

The newlyweds honeymooned in the five-star Muckross Park Hotel in Killarney. They are in the process of building a house in Crecora, Co Limerick.

