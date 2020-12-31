RTÉ's Sinéad Kennedy shares baby news in Instagram post

Ballincollig-born TV presenter is pregnant with first child 


Sinead Kennedy, Broadcaster. Picture: Miki Barlok

Thu, 31 Dec, 2020 - 12:10

RTÉ personality Sinéad Kennedy has revealed on social media that she and husband Conor Kirwan are expecting their first child.

The Today host shared their big news in a feature for the spring edition of Irish Country Magazine, reposted on her Instagram page.

Posting about the accompanying photoshoot, Kennedy thanked those involved: 

"Thank you to the incredible team from the bottom of my heart - I’m always so uncomfortable in these scenarios, even more so this time!"

Born in Ballincollig in Co Cork in September 14, 1982, Kennedy currently shares co-hosting duties on the Cork-based Today show with Maura Derrane and Daithí O'Sé.

While she is known for presenting many shows on the state broadcaster, she also has a Bachelor of Arts Degree, Honours, in Psychology and studied for a Higher Diploma in Criminal Psychology in University College Cork.

The couple got married in a ceremony in Sneem, Co Kerry, in 2014.

