RTÉ's Sinéad Kennedy shares baby news in Instagram post

RTÉ personality Sinéad Kennedy has revealed on social media that she and husband Conor Kirwan are expecting their first child.

The Today host shared their big news in a feature for the spring edition of Irish Country Magazine, reposted on her Instagram page.

Posting about the accompanying photoshoot, Kennedy thanked those involved:

"Thank you to the incredible team from the bottom of my heart - I’m always so uncomfortable in these scenarios, even more so this time!"

Born in Ballincollig in Co Cork in September 14, 1982, Kennedy currently shares co-hosting duties on the Cork-based Today show with Maura Derrane and Daithí O'Sé.

While she is known for presenting many shows on the state broadcaster, she also has a Bachelor of Arts Degree, Honours, in Psychology and studied for a Higher Diploma in Criminal Psychology in University College Cork.

The couple got married in a ceremony in Sneem, Co Kerry, in 2014.