Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch purchased by billionaire

Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch purchased by billionaire

Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch has found a new owner (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Fri, 25 Dec, 2020 - 11:58
Associated Press Reporter

Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in California has been sold for 22 million dollars (€18 million).

Billionaire businessman Ron Burkle purchased the 2,700-acre property in Los Olivos, near Santa Barbara, after seeing the site from the air and putting in an offer.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the sale of the property to Mr Burkle, an associate of the late pop star and co-founder of the investment firm Yucaipa Companies, who sees the investment as a land banking opportunity.

The asking price of the property was 100 million dollars (€82 million) in 2016 then dropped to 67 million dollars (€55 million) a year later.

The ranch belonged to Michael Jackson (Yui Mok/PA)

In addition to a 12,500 square-foot main residence and a 3,700 square-foot pool house, the property boasts a separate building with a 50-seat movie theatre and a dance studio.

Other features on the ranch are a Disney-style train station, a fire house and barn.

Mr Burkle’s spokesman said the billionaire had been eyeing Zaca Lake – which adjoins the property – for a new Soho House, a members-only club with locations in Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Toronto.

He ultimately decided the location was too remote and expensive for a club.

More in this section

Cork Nativity: 'Cúan Michael Lynch was born the day after we filmed' Cork Nativity: 'Cúan Michael Lynch was born the day after we filmed'
Santa Claus riding on sleigh with gift box Quiz: How well do you know Santa Claus?
Stephen Gately death anniversary Ronan Keating: Stephen Gately's death 'makes you hug your children that little bit tighter'
neverlanddigitalpa-sourceplace: international
ITV Palooza 2019 - London

'To the moon and back.' Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash share big news

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices